The Type Of Donut New Englanders Can't Get Enough Of
New England has an unusual reputation with food. History has pointed to fairly bland tastes thanks to dishes like the baked bean sandwich and milk toast, a New England breakfast staple. However, when it comes to donuts, New Englanders are starting to go against the grain of its otherwise plain foodie habits.
Meet the cider donut, also known as the apple cider donut, a New England confection known for its light, airy texture and golden, crispy exterior. As the name implies, these donuts make use of apple cider, which gives the donuts a subtle, tangy flavor. On top of being a unique flavor, these donuts are typically served warm or sometimes piping hot, in contrast to most other donuts in the United States which are served at room temperature.
These donuts have been a longtime autumn tradition for most New Englanders; but for the rest of the United States, these donuts are fairly new. Unfortunately, trying these donuts at peak freshness will likely require a trip to New England, as that is where the majority of them are made and sold. Hopefully one day these donuts will be as widespread across the country as New England clam chowder is.
All about cider donuts
Cider donuts have a mild sweetness that is not overpowering at all, which is a welcome contrast in comparison to some of the more saccharine donuts in the rest of the country. In fact, the lack of sweetness is considered a mark of quality by New Englanders, many of which feel that the best cider donuts come completely plain. However, it is most common that cider donuts are coated with cinnamon sugar.
While not everyone can see eye to eye on the cinnamon sugar topping, many agree that these donuts are best served warm. For extra coziness, it is recommended that cider donuts are enjoyed with a warm cup of coffee. Better yet, pair them with a cup of hot cider to fully take advantage of the peak freshness of apple season in the Northeast.
Apple season plays a massive part in the very existence of cider donuts, and it isn't just the fact that the flavor of the donuts tastes like a crisp autumn day. The freshest cider donuts are often made and sold at picking events at apple orchards or county fairs. Granted, you can find cider donuts in grocery stores or bakeries, but many New Englanders consider the cream of the cider donut crop to be the farm fresh variety.