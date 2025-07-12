The Type Of Donut New Englanders Can't Get Enough Of

New England has an unusual reputation with food. History has pointed to fairly bland tastes thanks to dishes like the baked bean sandwich and milk toast, a New England breakfast staple. However, when it comes to donuts, New Englanders are starting to go against the grain of its otherwise plain foodie habits.

Meet the cider donut, also known as the apple cider donut, a New England confection known for its light, airy texture and golden, crispy exterior. As the name implies, these donuts make use of apple cider, which gives the donuts a subtle, tangy flavor. On top of being a unique flavor, these donuts are typically served warm or sometimes piping hot, in contrast to most other donuts in the United States which are served at room temperature.

These donuts have been a longtime autumn tradition for most New Englanders; but for the rest of the United States, these donuts are fairly new. Unfortunately, trying these donuts at peak freshness will likely require a trip to New England, as that is where the majority of them are made and sold. Hopefully one day these donuts will be as widespread across the country as New England clam chowder is.