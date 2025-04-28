15 Ways To Incorporate Pickles Into Your Next Breakfast

Deviled eggs are a food that knows no such thing as time. While they're most often enjoyed as appetizers, since they are made of eggs, it seems logical to indulge in them before the clock strikes noon, too. There are tons of ingredients you can add to your deviled eggs to spruce them up, including both pickle brine and pickle relish.

You'll only really like the latter if you don't mind a filling with little chunks and pieces in it. The relish will impart a beautiful tart flavor and subtle sourness that contrasts with the richness of the eggs. That being said, if you don't like pieces of relish disrupting the smooth creaminess of the filling, you can add just the brine instead. You don't want to add so much that it becomes soupy. Instead, add a teaspoon or so and mix well to ensure its tangy, salty flavor is well distributed.

Do deviled eggs need a garnish? Probably not, but that's not to say you can't make them a little more breakfasty by adding one. A small sliver of crispy bacon would offer the perfect salty and crunchy contrast to the tanginess of the pickle filling and creamy mayonnaise.