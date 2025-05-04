This Tangy 3-Ingredient Pickle Dip Deserves A Spot On Your Next Charcuterie Board

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It doesn't take much to create an easy, delicious dip — sometimes, you just need three ingredients. For a tangy, savory dip that pairs well with crackers and charcuterie, all you need is a block of cream cheese, some dried beef, and diced pickles. The three flavors each bring something different to the table. Cream cheese offers that fatty, rich flavor, while the vinegar-soaked pickles bring a little tang and zest. For an even bigger flavor burst, search the grocery store for spicy pickles to bring a little heat along with that tang. Or, use some Kirby cucumbers to make your own crunchy pickles, so you can decide how they taste — all you need is a microwave for fast homemade pickles.

Dried beef is usually available in jars at the grocery store. It's sometimes referred to as chipped beef and is made with partially-dried beef that's thinly sliced after being salt-cured. (It was commonly served in cream chipped beef, a food eaten during the Great Depression, but it's still widely available today.) The dried beef is high in sodium, so it gives the dip a salty, meaty kick. When that element comes together with the creaminess and tanginess, you suddenly have a perfectly blended flavor contrast. Then, it's time to see how this perfect dip shines among other dishes on a charcuterie board.