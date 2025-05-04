This Tangy 3-Ingredient Pickle Dip Deserves A Spot On Your Next Charcuterie Board
It doesn't take much to create an easy, delicious dip — sometimes, you just need three ingredients. For a tangy, savory dip that pairs well with crackers and charcuterie, all you need is a block of cream cheese, some dried beef, and diced pickles. The three flavors each bring something different to the table. Cream cheese offers that fatty, rich flavor, while the vinegar-soaked pickles bring a little tang and zest. For an even bigger flavor burst, search the grocery store for spicy pickles to bring a little heat along with that tang. Or, use some Kirby cucumbers to make your own crunchy pickles, so you can decide how they taste — all you need is a microwave for fast homemade pickles.
Dried beef is usually available in jars at the grocery store. It's sometimes referred to as chipped beef and is made with partially-dried beef that's thinly sliced after being salt-cured. (It was commonly served in cream chipped beef, a food eaten during the Great Depression, but it's still widely available today.) The dried beef is high in sodium, so it gives the dip a salty, meaty kick. When that element comes together with the creaminess and tanginess, you suddenly have a perfectly blended flavor contrast. Then, it's time to see how this perfect dip shines among other dishes on a charcuterie board.
How to make the dip, and why it belongs on your charcuterie board
To make the dip, just soften the cream cheese, add everything to a bowl, and mix. The dip tastes great when served cold, so make it slightly in advance, and store it in the refrigerator. If you can't find dried beef, use another salty meat, such as bacon, diced ham, or even salami. For a less-rich version of the same dish, substitute part of the cream cheese with sour cream or plain Greek yogurt.
Charcuterie boards are often based around cheese and meat, but they're actually loaded with dynamic flavors that pair well due to being so different — sweet jellies, savory meats, and rich cheeses are just some examples. This pickle dip is another perfect add-on because each of its flavors pairs well with something else on a charcuterie board. Though it doesn't have a sweet element, the dip itself represents the meat and cheese found on a cheese board, plus things like olives and cornichons that have a little more of a bite. You can even eliminate those other tangy add-ons in favor of the dip if you need more room. And to enjoy it, pair it with some fresh vegetables, potato chips, or a crunchy bread like 365 by Whole Foods Market's Organic Mini Toasts.