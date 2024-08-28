10 Trader Joe's Potato Chips, Ranked

Trader Joe's is known for its delicious, unique-flavored snacks, and its potato chips are no exception. While there are tried-and-true crispy options, specialty selections like white truffle and Carolina Gold barbecue stand out from the pack. There are also a few different texture varieties, including multiple ridge cut styles and even a super crispy lattice cut chip. They're budget-friendly, too, so even when I'm looking for the best value, there are always a couple of options to add to my cart. My snack strategy includes a classic chip that I know I'll like, such as ridges or salty favorites, as well as a new flavor or texture variety to spice things up — and I wanted to know which ones should be added to my rotation.

While I relied on potato chip-eating expertise carefully honed through years of backyard barbecues, picnics, and brown-bagging it for school lunch, a side-by-side taste test provided the best opportunity to really compare all the chip offerings Trader Joe's has on its shelves. I was happy to see plenty of options at my local TJ's, but you can also call ahead to reserve your favorites if you want something specific. One of the things I love most about shopping at Trader Joe's is popping in to pick up something I've never tried before, and the chip aisle is bursting with new options all the time. Without any further ado, let's get ranking.