10 Trader Joe's Potato Chips, Ranked
Trader Joe's is known for its delicious, unique-flavored snacks, and its potato chips are no exception. While there are tried-and-true crispy options, specialty selections like white truffle and Carolina Gold barbecue stand out from the pack. There are also a few different texture varieties, including multiple ridge cut styles and even a super crispy lattice cut chip. They're budget-friendly, too, so even when I'm looking for the best value, there are always a couple of options to add to my cart. My snack strategy includes a classic chip that I know I'll like, such as ridges or salty favorites, as well as a new flavor or texture variety to spice things up — and I wanted to know which ones should be added to my rotation.
While I relied on potato chip-eating expertise carefully honed through years of backyard barbecues, picnics, and brown-bagging it for school lunch, a side-by-side taste test provided the best opportunity to really compare all the chip offerings Trader Joe's has on its shelves. I was happy to see plenty of options at my local TJ's, but you can also call ahead to reserve your favorites if you want something specific. One of the things I love most about shopping at Trader Joe's is popping in to pick up something I've never tried before, and the chip aisle is bursting with new options all the time. Without any further ado, let's get ranking.
10. Ghost Pepper Potato Chips
Unless you really love hot and spicy, the Ghost Pepper Potato Chips will probably be a bit too much to eat regularly. While ghost peppers aren't the hottest pepper in the world, they still pack quite a kick. The first couple of bites are pleasantly hot and tingly, but after a few chips, my mouth started burning. Unlike some flavored chips, these don't have a strong scent, distinct color, or messy exterior seasoning. So while you don't need to worry about getting a lot of residue on your fingers as you eat them, it does make it easy to reach for these by mistake and get more spice than you expected. In all, they're a fun variation on a standard potato chip, but not one that I'll be grabbing often.
The lattice-style cut is one of the crispier options for Trader Joe's chips and my favorite part about this chip. They are sturdy enough to scoop up creamy homemade chip dips, which can also help tone down the heat. If I'm going to eat more than a few, I'll typically have some sour cream dip nearby, which pairs well with the spiciness here.
9. Sea Salted Saddle Potato Crisps
The saddle potato chips come in a convenient tube that keeps their shape intact, which makes them a great option if you're packing snacks for a trip. But otherwise, these chips are only okay, especially when you compare them to other flavorful options on the same shelf. They're similar to other saddle-style chips in both texture and taste but only come in classic original rather than the huge variety of flavors that you find from other brands. If you like saddle chips, these are the only option from Trader Joe's, but they aren't on my list of favorite potato chips overall.
The chips themselves have plenty of salt, but it's in the form larger seat salt crystals that aren't coated on or embedded into the chip. Because of this, it usually comes right off as you eat. The sea salt does add some extra crunch but it can be inconsistent from chip to chip.
They are also a bit pricey for the size, costing around $2 for just over 5 ounces of chips. Most other bagged chips from Trader Joe's are around $3 and can be twice as big or more. But thanks to the sturdy packaging, at least you know that the chips won't get smashed and you'll get to enjoy the entire container without too many crumbs left at the bottom.
8. Everything but the Bagel Seasoned Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
If you like everything bagel seasoning, you'll love the Everything but the Bagel chips from Trader Joe's. It's made with a generous sprinkling of Everything but the Bagel, or E.B.T.B., seasoning. It became one of the "TJ's Hall of Fame" products almost as soon as it came out and the taste comes from salt, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion powder, garlic powder, and black pepper as well as a little bit of sugar and sesame oil to tie it all together.
But if you have any reservations about the bold taste, start small when sampling these chips. They're bursting with flavor thanks to Trader Joe's signature seasoning blend, which Trader Joe's carries on other products, like crackers and cheese. If you like those, you'll love Everything but the Bagel chips as well.
The chips have a nice crispy texture, likely thanks to the way that they are fried in small batches. Once they are cooled, the seasoning blend goes on in quite a large quantity, which is the main selling point for people who love these chips. It ultimately comes down to whether or not you like the E.B.T.B. seasoning, which is the dominant flavor of this chip. For me, it's solid, but not the best.
7. Gluten-Free Ridge Cut Salt and Pepper Potato Chips
Trader Joe's carries a few options in the ridge-cut style, each with a slightly different flavor. The salt and pepper chips are a bit denser than the other varieties from Trader Joe's, but it's the peppery flavor that sets it apart from the rest. The salt is a bit more subtle but still there, especially as you get toward the bottom of the bag. Don't confuse these with salt and vinegar chips, another popular flavor with chip-lovers, but one that Trader Joe's does not make. These have a peppery bite rather than a vinegar tang, but still boast a neutral chip taste that works with dips and salsas.
If you want or need a gluten-free option, these have the iconic potato chip flavor and a nice crunch thanks to the ridges. They are particularly good for dipping because they are extra thick and sturdy. I scooped up heaps of sour cream and onion dip with these chips without breaking a single one. The salt and pepper flavor adds a little extra kick but isn't overpowering. Even my picky kids enjoyed this option.
6. Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
If you like a crispy chip that has less fat than a standard potato chip, the kettle-cooked chips are a fantastic choice. The crunchy texture is the best part of these chips, especially if you like a thinner chip like I do. These are perfect for snacking — they aren't really heavy or dense but still give you a little something to enjoy. They have 50% less fat and sodium than the Trader Joe's Ode to the Classic Potato Chips, which is the most similar in texture and taste. These are the least salty of the Trader Joe's chips in taste — something to keep in mind whether you're trying to lower your sodium intake or just want something simpler. The flavor isn't anything spectacular, but they have enough salt to satisfy a craving.
While it's not the most important of criteria for a great potato chip, the bag that these chips come in is worth mentioning since it rips pretty easily. Take care as you open the chips and when you put them away — if you pull too hard, you'll end up with a mess and only a few intact chips to show for it. Because the bag can rip, it's also more likely to let the chips get stale in your pantry. If you're determined, you can get your chips crispy again with your air fryer, but as long as you secure the bag well, you shouldn't have any problems.
5. Ridge Cut Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
The Ridge Cut Kettle Cooked Potato Chips are some of the densest from Trader Joe's and have extra crunch, which is perfect for dipping or even putting on a sandwich. They're made out of thick slices of potatoes that are cut into ridges, cooked in sunflower oil, and finally sprinkled with sea salt. The ingredients list is super short, perfect for those who are keeping a close eye on additives or preservatives. Thanks to the addition of sea salt, these have the salty taste that you come to expect from a good potato chip without overpowering. When taste-testing all of the Trader Joe's chips side-by-side, I grabbed these chips most frequent when I wanted something to hold sour cream dip because they didn't break. If you like the texture of the salt and pepper chips, these are very similar (just without the peppery bite).
These chips are also one of the best values, even on a list of budget-friendly chips, coming in at around $4 for a large 16-ounce bag. If you want a great chip that has a nice crispy texture and a distinct salty flavor, these are the perfect solution.
4. Kettle Cooked Olive Oil potato chips
The flavor on the Kettle Cooked Olive Oil Potato Chips is a bit more subtle than some others, which I like, but it's the texture that gives them a slight edge over the ridge-style kettle chips in my book. The chips are thin and crispy rather than hefty thanks to thinly sliced potatoes. They are cooked in olive oil rather than sunflower oil, like many other Trader Joe's chips, but still have a generous portion of sea salt over the top. I compare them to the (upcoming) white truffle chips as far as texture, but the olive oil gives these chips a very different flavor.
Some people may be surprised by the aftertaste, as the olive oil comes out a bit more than the salt as you eat these chips. If you like olive oil as much as I do, you'll enjoy this, so these might come down to personal taste. But if you prefer something where the salt takes the lead, you're better off sticking to the Ode to the Classic or the reduced-fat kettle chips, both of which have the same crispy texture.
3. Organic White Truffle potato chips
When I picked up chips from Trader Joe's, the first flavored option I grabbed was the Organic White Truffle Potato Chips, and I was very excited to give them a try. I knew I was in for a delicious snack as soon as I opened the bag. The super-rich flavor of the white truffle oil on each chip is decadent. If there's such a thing as an elevated potato chip, these are it. They're made with Italian white truffles and fleur de sel sea salt, both ingredients that have strong flavor profiles that work together for a cohesive taste. The chips are thin and crispy, which lets the taste become the focus of the chip. Because it is such a bold type of chip, these work best when served on their own rather than used for dipping.
They're made with all organic ingredients, which may be an important factor for some, but it's the taste that puts these at the top of my list. I've never tried another chip that has quite the same type of flavor. While I wouldn't make these my go-to chip every time I went to the store, they are definitely one that I will pick up when I want to switch things up or if I'm bringing chips to a get-together. The white truffle is unexpected in a potato chip, which is something that Trader Joe's is known for in its snack foods.
2. Carolina Gold-Style BBQ Flavored Ridge Cut Potato Chips
The Carolina Gold-Style BBQ Flavored Ridge Cut Potato Chips are easily one of my favorites from Trader Joe's, which surprised me the first time I tried them, because I generally don't care for barbecue-flavored chips. But these have a nice zest thanks to the mustard and vinegar-based Carolina Gold-style barbecue flavoring, plus just a little bit of a kick once you start chewing the chip. The heat doesn't come close to the ghost pepper and is more smoky than spicy, so don't worry about it being too overpowering. These are one of the favorite chips among my entire family, although they do tend to be a bit messier thanks to the seasoning that generously coats each chip. If you're serving these to kids, their clothing and your upholstery have a better chance of coming out unscathed if you keep napkins nearby.
These are ridge cut, so expect a bit heftier of a chip than your standard classic variety. This works with the bold flavor, though, and helps even more of the vinegary seasoning stick to the chip. These are delicious on their own without any sort of dip or salsa since they have such a strong taste.
1. Ode to the Classic Potato Chip
These are named the Ode to the Classic for a reason, mainly the light, crispy chip texture plus the salty exterior. When you think of a potato chip, chances are you are envisioning these. They are my favorite because of the perfect blend of salty seasoning on an airy, crunchy chip. I get excited about the flavored options from Trader Joe's and often bring them to share at lunch or with my kids, but the Ode to the Classic bag is the one that I find myself grabbing off the shelf when I'm not sure what I want — and it never disappoints.
Interested in dipping? The salty flavor here goes with just about anything, even if you'll probably end up with broken chips in your bowl. They are thinner than most other Trader Joe's chips, especially the ridge-cut options, but this lighter texture is something that I prefer. I like to add them as a crunchy topping on a sandwich, smash them to use as a salty breading for chicken, or pour them into a snack bowl. Versatility is another thing that I appreciate in a potato chip, since I rarely get through a whole bag before they start to get stale. You can use these chips in so many ways and never grow tired of their wonderful flavor.
How we selected and ranked Trader Joe's chips
When ranking chips, I knew which ones from Trader Joe's were already popular in my household, but I also tried some new flavor options to compare. The main criteria when comparing Trader Joe's potato chips was taste, of course, but texture held plenty of weight, too. While some factors come down to personal preference — such as favoring a light crispy chip over a heavier ridge-cut one — I also considered which ones would work well for dips, sharing, and extra flavor.
I made note of which specialty options I liked the best along with the traditional chip styles that I would reach for over and over again. I also considered price and practicality, especially when it comes to storing the bag or container, since the last thing that I want is to waste money or time on chips that will go stale or crumble. Classic potato chips are a staple in my house, but special flavored options can sometimes get shoved to the back of the pantry and forgotten. Finding stale chips or a crumby mess is something I always try to avoid. I also mentioned extras that you might need, such as dip for spicy chips or napkins for messy ones, so that you are prepared to make the most of your chip selection.