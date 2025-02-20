12 Best Vegetarian Friendly Burger Alternatives

Research shows that eating a more plant-based diet has plenty of health benefits, whether you're an herbivore, omnivore, or carnivore. Reducing meat intake can benefit the heart, gut, brain, and extremities. This is true whether you avoid animal protein altogether or just want to get more plant-based goodness into your life. Vegetarian burgers can help.

Sadly, the veggie burger has a bit of a bad rap. Its checkered past of tasteless, crumbly, frozen patties hasn't helped, but today's veggie burgers are so much better — especially if you're willing to add homemade versions to the mix. Creative chefs have also come up with several tips and tricks to make them taste better. For instance, guacamole is an excellent vegetarian burger topping because it brings bright flavors, good color, and a hefty dose of fat to the table. And as it turns out, the smash burger technique is one of the best vegan burger cooking hacks out there.

However you approach the vegetarian burger, it's a great way to eat less meat, provided you know which ingredients will make for a truly enjoyable dish and which you should avoid. Accordingly, Chowhound caught up with the experts to get the skinny on the 12 best alternatives to try.