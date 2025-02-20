12 Best Vegetarian Friendly Burger Alternatives
Research shows that eating a more plant-based diet has plenty of health benefits, whether you're an herbivore, omnivore, or carnivore. Reducing meat intake can benefit the heart, gut, brain, and extremities. This is true whether you avoid animal protein altogether or just want to get more plant-based goodness into your life. Vegetarian burgers can help.
Sadly, the veggie burger has a bit of a bad rap. Its checkered past of tasteless, crumbly, frozen patties hasn't helped, but today's veggie burgers are so much better — especially if you're willing to add homemade versions to the mix. Creative chefs have also come up with several tips and tricks to make them taste better. For instance, guacamole is an excellent vegetarian burger topping because it brings bright flavors, good color, and a hefty dose of fat to the table. And as it turns out, the smash burger technique is one of the best vegan burger cooking hacks out there.
However you approach the vegetarian burger, it's a great way to eat less meat, provided you know which ingredients will make for a truly enjoyable dish and which you should avoid. Accordingly, Chowhound caught up with the experts to get the skinny on the 12 best alternatives to try.
Imitation meat
At one point, there were no convincing meat substitutes, and "fake meat" was its own dis. Today, however, there are a number of plant proteins that look, cook, and taste a whole lot like meat. Beyond burger patties (which also come in a breakfast sausage variety if you want to mix it up) and Impossible ground beef are both excellent vegetarian burger choices. There's nothing plant-like about these burgers except the ingredients.
Impossible is especially compelling. There's a reason for that, says Jennifer Pallian, the registered dietitian and Huffington Post "Top Ten Food Blogger" behind Foodess. It all comes down to some nifty science: soy leghemoglobin ("heme"). "Heme is naturally present in animal muscle and is responsible for beef's rich, iron-like, umami taste," Pallian explains. "Impossible Foods uses genetically engineered yeast to produce a plant-based version. This soy leghemoglobin allows their burgers to come close to replicating the aroma and depth of flavor of actual meat."
Which is the best one for you? Well, that depends on your preference, says Jem Mantiri, recipe developer and founder of The Fruity Jem. "As a general rule, I would encourage people to shop around until they find the one they like best," she says, recommending you don't underestimate store brands, which have come a long way vis-à-vis vegan products. "Also, companies can change their formulations, as there is more innovation in the industry. So that burger brand you didn't like so much two years ago might be your next favorite burger if they changed the way they make those burgers."
Store-bought veggie burgers
Unfortunately, many meat substitutes still aren't that convincing, says Minh Tsai, founder and CEO of Hodo, which makes an award-winning tofu veggie burger. "Chicken, beef, or burger alternatives try (and often fail) to mimic real meat, instead of finding a way for the veggies to shine," he says. Rather than seeking out the best meat substitutes, Tsai recommends you "look for veggie burgers that are minimally processed and made with whole, real ingredients."
Dr. Praegers's makes a classic vegetarian burger, as do brands such as MorningStar and Boca. The latter even bills itself as the original veggie burger even though that distinction actually belongs to Londoner Gregory Sams, who released his groundbreaking VegeBurger in 1982. What these store-bought veggie burgers have in common is that they don't taste like meat and they're not trying to, so you shouldn't treat them as such. Jennifer Pallain especially loves Dr. Praeger's. "It's made with real vegetables like carrots, peas, and zucchini," she says. "It's hearty and satisfying and doesn't try to mimic meat but still has a great flavor."
Do note that veggie burgers are usually highly perishable. "It is important to keep them frozen until ready to use," says Olivia Roszkowski, Chef-instructor of Plant-Based Culinary Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education. "[However], do not keep them frozen for too long because their lower fat content can be prone to freezer burn."
Bean burgers
Beans are a classic vegetarian burger ingredient. They're firm, have a bite, and contain lots of their own flavor, even if that flavor is not very similar to real meat (which is not of particular concern to vegetarians and vegans). Plus, home cooks can use so many types of beans for alternative burgers: black, pinto, kidney ... the list goes on.
Bean burgers have been accused of being mushy and plain, but they don't have to be. "I recommend mixing with brown rice," Jem Mantiri says. "The brown rice adds a slightly chewy texture, which pairs great with beans. I also like adding either sunflower seeds or chopped walnuts for more bite and added crunch." If you are looking for a binder, eggs are great to keep your veggie burgers from falling apart. However, if you want to go completely vegan, there are tons of other options. Jennifer Pallian recommends breadcrumbs, aquafaba (chickpea water), flax eggs, and/or flour to hold patties together.
Also, Mantiri warns, never trust a recipe blindly when shaping your veggie burger patties. "The water content can vary greatly, depending on how cooked your beans are and how well you drained them," she says. "If you feel that your burger mixture is a bit too wet, go ahead and add a bit more flour." Addressing texture concerns from the outset will help minimize the chances that your burgers will crumble.
Portobello steaks
Rather than a vegetarian burger, why not a steak? Enter the portobello mushroom. "Portobello mushrooms are a large button mushroom," explains Matt McInnis, co-founder of mushroom supplier North Spore. Indeed, from smallest to biggest, "button, cremini, and portobello mushrooms are all the same species in different stages of growth. It's just the miracle of marketing that differentiates them," McInnis says.
So what's a mushroom steak? Just a portobello that has been stemmed and brushed with oil before being cooked on the grill or stovetop, or in the oven. Portobellos are rich, toothy, juicy, and umami all at once, basically ticking all the meat boxes. On the plus side, they're also low in calories compared to meat; the downside, though, is that they might not fill you up. "If that's the case, I recommend adding the portobello as an extra topping in your veggie burgers, instead of using them as a patty," Jem Mantiri says.
As for flavor, portobello can take a lot. Olivia Roszkowski loves it stuffed with cheese, battered, and fried. Jennifer Pallian recommends that you "marinate [it] with soy sauce, oil, garlic powder, onion powder, and a pinch of red pepper for at least 30 minutes" and then pair it with guacamole and caramelized onions.
Mushroom burgers
Unlike mushroom steaks, which are grilled in their whole form, mushroom burgers are made from chopped-up shrooms. This presentation works pretty well for creating a flavorful, meaty final product. However, you should look beyond the portobello. "Though portobellos have been the go-to mushroom to replace a burger patty, we at North Spore think they're overrated," Matt McInnis says. "I'd much rather craft something from chopped home-grown oyster mushroom or sear a lion's mane mushroom steak."
If you're going to chop up mushrooms to make a burger, Olivia Roszkowski agrees that you should avoid portobello: "They are often a bit pricey, so they would not be my first choice to chop up to create a veggie burger base." Instead, try shiitakes, which offer an umami-rich finish, according to Minh Tsai. Oystery, lion's mane, and cremini are all options as well. "There's an abundance of flavors and textures available in the mushroom world," McInnis points out. "You can even grow your own mushrooms to turn into a burger or sloppy joe!" A shiitake growing kit, for example, makes a cute addition to your countertop.
To get the best flavor from your mushrooms, brown them before mixing them into your burger, Jennifer Pallian says. You should also season them liberally, cook them on high heat to get a nice crust, avoid flipping too soon (which can make them fall apart), and avoid overprocessing them, which makes burgers mealy. This advice actually applies to any homemade vegetarian burger, she notes.
Tofu burgers
"Tofu is one of the best proteins for making a meat-free burger," Minh Tsai says. "Soybeans are exceptionally protein-rich among legumes and they are a complete protein containing all nine essential amino acids. With 19 grams of protein per serving, tofu veggie burgers pack a nutritional punch." Plus, he adds, extra-firm tofu gives you a really satisfying mouthfeel, whereas other beans can fall apart or become mushy. He recommends combining tofu with shiitakes and vegetable mirepoix. "Another solid route is to crumble firm tofu, squeeze out any excess water, and fold in vegan shredded cheese, sliced red onion, and flour to bind," Olivia Roszkowski says. "This process creates an excellent tofu smash burger."
While tofu is a great option for a vegetarian burger base, you've got to take care. Home chefs make a great deal of mistakes when cooking tofu because it's a bit of a challenging ingredient and there are so many different types and varieties. Tofu tends to be pretty flavorless, so one of the biggest mistakes is underseasoning, but you can correct this with the right ratios. "Figure about one teaspoon of kosher salt per pound of ingredients," Jennifer Pallian says. "Veggie burgers taste better when some bold flavors like garlic, onion powder, smoked paprika, and black pepper, are included." Too-wet tofu is another common error; try this easy hot water hack to help crisp it up.
Tempeh or seitan burgers
Tempeh sometimes has a bad rap, but it actually makes for a great vegetarian burger alternative because it's nice and chewy and, unlike tofu, has a more distinct flavor of its own. Also unlike tofu, which originated in China, tempeh is of Indonesian origin but is also made by fermenting soybeans. The result, however, is dense, chewy, and a little nutty, closer to meat than its tofu cousin. Tempeh, like tofu, can absorb plenty of impactful ingredients to become meatier in taste as well as texture.
Seitan, on the other hand, has a similar mouthfeel but is instead made of wheat. The result is closer to chicken than beef but still makes for a nice vegetarian burger substitute. Jennifer Pallian calls it the most convincing substitute, "with a chewy texture similar to actual meat." If you feel like taking on a challenge and learning a valuable vegetarian skill, you can actually make seitan yourself from vital wheat gluten.
Whichever you choose, make sure to layer in lots of flavors. Jem Mantiri says to use "umami-rich ingredients like tamari, smoked paprika, or miso, which enhance flavor depth." Miso is one of her favorites and is an ingredient she uses in her own vegan smash burgers.
Lentil burgers
Lentils have a surprisingly convincing ground beef texture, so they make a great base ingredient for a vegetarian burger. They have a lot of protein and fiber, which means they can be ground up while still retaining a chewy, granular texture that mimics meat. Brown lentils are effective, as they hold their shape well, as do green. It doesn't hurt that lentils are dirt cheap. You can get both green and brown varieties online for mere dollars, and have plenty left over for your next round of burgers.
As if that's not enough of an endorsement, lentils are also good for you. "If you're choosing plant-based burgers as a 'healthier' option, homemade veggie burgers made from whole foods like beans, lentils, mushrooms, and quinoa are my favorite option as a dietitian," Jennifer Pallian says. Olivia Roszkowski recommends mixing them with walnuts, caramelized onions, and spices. You can add sauteed and ground-up mushrooms as well.
If you find your vegetarian burgers fall apart no matter what you do, consider pre-baking them before trying for a pan sear. That helps them firm up and hold together better on the grill or in the pan.
Falafel burgers
While we associate falafel with street wraps of Middle Eastern origin, this chickpea-based substance makes an excellent vegetarian burger substitute. All you have to do is form it into patties rather than balls, then fry or bake as planned. You can then top it with classic falafel condiments, such as tahini sauce or tzatziki along with shredded lettuce and cucumber-tomato salad. Don't forget to add lots of sauce. "Any good burger is always accompanied by a good sauce, so please don't skip it," Jem Mantiri says.
Jennifer Pallian likes to treat all veggie burgers like falafel by "tucking them into a pita with hummus, veggies, and pickles" for a twist. "I'll often pop a couple in the air fryer to top my salads at lunch, too," she says.
TVP burgers
TVP, or textured vegetable protein, is kind of a weird one. This vegetarian burger ingredient has been used in the food industry since the '60s and is now available to consumers in shelf-stable form (such as the Bob's Red Mill version). It makes a good burger with a chewy bite, although no carnivore will mistake it for meat.
"There is a bit of a learning curve when incorporating TVP in dishes other than soups and stews," Jem Mantiri cautions. "People often get confused about whether and how to soak and drain it, and how long to cook it, especially since the packaging instructions can be unclear or different from recipe instructions." To avoid mishaps, she says, you might want to go with beans or a nut mixture instead. Another reason to be wary of it? "Textured vegetable protein is a by-product of soybean oil production, and the majority of the TVP being sold is produced from genetically modified soybeans," Olivia Roszkowski says. "It is a heavily processed ingredient that is often exposed to solvents like hexane when made."
On the other hand, Jennifer Pallian notes this is a process used for plenty of other foods as well, such as vegetable oils, plant-based meat alternatives, and others. So just use it with intention. It's high-protein, low-fat, easy to cook with, and a great blank canvas, Pallian says, so there's no reason to avoid it wholesale.
Mixed vegetable burgers
Mixed veggies form the base of many vegetarian burgers. Although the ingredients range widely, some of the most common include onions, carrots, broccoli, and spinach. Typically, such burgers will contain grains and legumes to help bind them together and give them that meaty texture. Quinoa, mushrooms, seitan, brown rice, and toasted walnuts are among Jennifer Pallian's favorite additions to a patty made of mixed vegetables.
"Whole food ingredients such as roasted seeds and cooked grains make excellent additions to homemade veggie burgers," Olivia Roszkowski agrees. "Be generous with spice blends when putting together your veggie burger blend. Try adding miso, onion powder, garlic powder, liquid smoke, dried oregano, smoked paprika, or Dijon mustard."
Note that veggie burgers tend to be moister and softer than meat. As such, grills don't offer a lot of support for them, which is why they're more likely to fall apart. Give up the dream of grill marks and instead cook them in a vessel with a heavy bottom, such as a cast iron pan, which will help them brown nicely and produce a lot of flavor. If you must grill, try a veggie basket to keep your burgers in one piece.
Fried eggs
All right, this might seem like a cop-out, but this writer just couldn't in good conscience end the list of vegetarian burger substitutes without making a nod to the humble fried egg. While they're not vegan, fried eggs are most certainly vegetarian. They're also a complete protein, meaning that they supply all nine amino acids that we need but can't make ourselves.
As if that's not enough, they're only 70 calories or so, a noticeable difference from the roughly 290 contained in a four-ounce burger patty. Calories aren't everything, of course (and in fact, research shows they're probably not the best way to approach health), but if you want a lighter option for lunch, fried eggs are a great way to go.
Plus, they're so unfussy. When everyone else is having burgers, all you have to do is fry an egg or two and use them in place of a patty — instead of making an entire batch of something else. Though, if you're curious, they also make a great addition to a burger or veggie burger rather than a replacement.