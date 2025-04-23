Trader Joe's Salad Dressings, Ranked

Anyone who's made a great homemade Caesar or fresh batch of buttermilk ranch can tell you that there are plenty of reasons why you should avoid buying salad dressings at the grocery store. Besides tasting better, the ingredients are usually a lot less mysterious, too, meaning you can feel good about the salad you're eating (and that's the point, isn't it?). The truth is that many dressings require a lot more time to prep than we can often fit into our busy routines; Trader Joe's has the answer to that in the form of 14 bottled dressings, some made with unique ingredients such as tofu, miso, and cauliflower. The best part, as with most Trader Joe's products, is that the dressings are reasonably priced – meaning that the convenience doesn't even come with a price tag.

How good are dressings made with cauliflower, though? I headed to Trader Joe's to find out. Taking into consideration the taste, texture, and ingredient list, I tried each of the 14 dressings offered by the grocer and ranked them from worst to best. Which ones are worth adding to your basket might surprise you — that cauliflower is better than you think.