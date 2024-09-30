How To Grill Bratwurst - You're Doing It All Wrong

Before your bratwurst hit the grill, Prints highlights one key preparation to make: splitting your grill's surface into a hot and a cold zone. On a charcoal grill, this means having the majority of the coals on one side, whereas for a gas grill, it's just the hottest part, likely above flames.

After this, your bratwurst can go from the refrigerator onto the grill — no need for any other preparation, contrary to some home cooks' opinions, says Prints. "One mistake that many people make is that they're boiling their brats first." Start them in the grill's hot zone for a few minutes. Exact timing varies, but whenever they start getting grill marks, it's time to shift them to the cold zone.

Bear in mind that a grill is normally pretty hot, so realistically speaking, that "cold" zone isn't that cold. "In the cold zone, brats don't stop cooking: They're going to continue getting the heat from the side but not directly," notes Prints. A common mistake is cooking brats too hot and too fast. Placing the brats in the cold zone helps them cook "low and slow," more or less the opposite to cooking a fancy steak, where you want a fast, hot sear. Too much direct heat can make them split open. If you're cooking a bunch at once, it's okay to do this in reverse, starting some of them in the cold zone and moving them to the hot zone. When they're brown all over with some grill marks, they're done.

