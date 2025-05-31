When Adding Steak To Queso Dip, Be Mindful Of The Temperature

Queso dip is the answer to many a craving, whether it's for something rich and savory, or salty and spicy. A steak queso dip is an even bigger indulgence, marrying the thick and decadent cheese of queso with tender, delectable pieces of steak. But when you make your steak, you want to be careful with the temperature.

It's important to know how to pan sear steak in the first place. Not everyone has a grill, and not every season is good for grilling, so knowing how to pan sear steak is the key to having a good one on hand any time of the year. Never cook your steak above medium at the most, and stick to medium-rare or rare if possible.

The "why" here is simple: The longer you cook a steak above a certain temperature, the tougher it becomes. Cooking meat at a low temperature for a long time results in pretty tender meat, but when you're searing a steak, you want to aim for something medium to rare instead. This keeps the meat juicy and soft, which is the key for a good queso. After all, you don't want to be gnawing your way through a thick bite of rubbery steak in the middle of all that silky, cheesy goodness. A super hot queso could also cook your steak a bit more after you add in the bite-sized pieces, so you want to err on the side of rare to avoid potentially overcooking your meat.