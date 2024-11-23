The Southern Topping Your Hot Dog Needs

Making a hot dog doesn't require Michelin-star skills, and introducing pimento cheese doesn't need to complicate the process. With a few tips in mind, you'll achieve a hot dog so tasty you'll wish every night was the Fourth of July. For one thing, you'll need to determine how exactly you want to introduce the Southern spread to your sandwich. You can dollop it atop the finished product for an immediate bite of pimento perfection or spread it across the inside of your favorite bun for a more integrated taste.

Pimento cheese can be served hot or cold, so determine which temperature works best for your tastes. Chilled pimento cheese will have a sturdier texture, while hot pimento cheese will have a melty, ooey-gooey consistency. To warm it up, you can microwave it in one-minute intervals until it reaches your ideal consistency, heat it in a saucepan over medium heat until melted, or bake it in an oven-safe dish at 350 degrees Farenheit until it's hot and gooey. Occasional stirring can ensure even heating. You might consider melting the cheese over the hot dog on the grill to infuse it with a smoky, smoldering flavor.

Don't hesitate to introduce additional fixings to your pimento cheese-topped hot dog. Freshly sliced jalapeños can amp up the heat, crumbly bacon bits add a savory, salty trim, and crunchy onion strings provide textural contrast and a familiar allium flavor.