The Southern Topping Your Hot Dog Needs
A classic ballpark-style hot dog is prepared with a frankfurter nestled into a split top bun and topped with ketchup, mustard, and relish. Delicious as this tried-and-true prototype is, there are many other hot dog toppings worth trying. But we're not talking about the sport pepper-studded Chicago-style hot dog, we're talking about a topping with some serious Southern grit — pimento cheese.
Pimento cheese, affectionately referred to as Southern pâté, is a creamy dairy spread made from cheddar cheese, pimentos, mayonnaise, and spices. Equal parts savory, tangy, and rich, pimento cheese is ideal for spreading on sandwiches, slathering on crackers, or, in this case, topping hot dogs. The soft and creamy texture of the spread gives a hot dog a full-bodied mouthfeel that makes each bite more luxurious than the last. Packed with bold but never brash flavors that teeter between buttery and biting, pimento cheese provides your average hot dog with a depth and complexity so unique, you won't find it in other cheese varieties.
Tips for making a pimento cheese hot dog
Making a hot dog doesn't require Michelin-star skills, and introducing pimento cheese doesn't need to complicate the process. With a few tips in mind, you'll achieve a hot dog so tasty you'll wish every night was the Fourth of July. For one thing, you'll need to determine how exactly you want to introduce the Southern spread to your sandwich. You can dollop it atop the finished product for an immediate bite of pimento perfection or spread it across the inside of your favorite bun for a more integrated taste.
Pimento cheese can be served hot or cold, so determine which temperature works best for your tastes. Chilled pimento cheese will have a sturdier texture, while hot pimento cheese will have a melty, ooey-gooey consistency. To warm it up, you can microwave it in one-minute intervals until it reaches your ideal consistency, heat it in a saucepan over medium heat until melted, or bake it in an oven-safe dish at 350 degrees Farenheit until it's hot and gooey. Occasional stirring can ensure even heating. You might consider melting the cheese over the hot dog on the grill to infuse it with a smoky, smoldering flavor.
Don't hesitate to introduce additional fixings to your pimento cheese-topped hot dog. Freshly sliced jalapeños can amp up the heat, crumbly bacon bits add a savory, salty trim, and crunchy onion strings provide textural contrast and a familiar allium flavor.