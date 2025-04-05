20 Trader Joe's Items Imported From Italy

You can find plenty of Italian products at your local Trader Joe's, but it's safe to say that not all of them are coming to you directly from Italy itself. Some of them are merely inspired by Italy and made right here in the United States. While there's nothing wrong with that, the products on this list are as tried-and-true Italian as they come, made in Italy by Italian suppliers.

Trader Joe's sources these products from all over Italy. The suppliers they use work hard and take great care to acquire and prepare their goods before sending them off overseas. Some of these suppliers even grow the products themselves and several of them have been in the pasta business for over a hundred years — now that's authentic.

If you're looking for real Italian products at low prices, these 20 products from Trader Joe's sourced straight from Italy should be added to your shopping list — pronto!