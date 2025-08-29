3 Must-Have Items From QVC To Give Your Kitchen A Fall Refresh

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Just like you might swap out some major wardrobe pieces with the changing of the seasons, so, too, must household items get the old switcheroo. We aren't just talking about switching out your Fourth of July decorations for a spooky Halloween motif, but also a few more functional things that might need an update in your kitchen.

Whether you're readying your home for fall and winter holiday entertaining, or you just plan to do a lot more cooking and baking as the weather cools down, we have several QVC picks that will make all of those activities run a little more smoothly. These essentials are the tools you need to support all of your pastry expertise, bolster your sauté mastery, and keep your kitchen (and other spaces) sparkling clean in-between it all. Two even happen to be on sale at the moment, so you won't want to let too many calendar days pass before you act.