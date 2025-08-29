3 Must-Have Items From QVC To Give Your Kitchen A Fall Refresh
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Just like you might swap out some major wardrobe pieces with the changing of the seasons, so, too, must household items get the old switcheroo. We aren't just talking about switching out your Fourth of July decorations for a spooky Halloween motif, but also a few more functional things that might need an update in your kitchen.
Whether you're readying your home for fall and winter holiday entertaining, or you just plan to do a lot more cooking and baking as the weather cools down, we have several QVC picks that will make all of those activities run a little more smoothly. These essentials are the tools you need to support all of your pastry expertise, bolster your sauté mastery, and keep your kitchen (and other spaces) sparkling clean in-between it all. Two even happen to be on sale at the moment, so you won't want to let too many calendar days pass before you act.
Keep your kitchen clean with the Teko Power Scrubber
It's lovely to fling the windows open for weeks at a time when it's warm out, but anyone who has ever cleaned a window still knows that this also lets in more than fresh air. Dust and grime will also settle onto surfaces as quickly as you seem to wipe them away, and even if you keep your kitchen tidy, food spills and messes are inevitable. The Teko Power Scrubber is motorized to manufacture elbow grease for you, taking the hard work out of routine and deep cleaning alike. It has two brush sizes to tackle all of those large and small jobs between the ceiling and the floor. It also has an ergonomic handle and extender poles so you can actually comfortably reach some of those out-of-the-way areas, a built-in soap tank, and two speeds.
This dirt destroyer can go for about 60 minutes without needing to recharge. If you need longer than that you might want to consider using it for a few more cleanings between now and next summer. But it only takes a couple of hours to power back up in any case.
Mix together fall treats with the KitchenAid 9-speed digital hand mixer
If the hand mixer in your kitchen is starting to look a little too much like the very same model in your nostalgic childhood memories, it's likely time for a new one. KitchenAid is synonymous with the small appliance, and its 9-speed digital hand mixer is top of the line. It comes in seven colors like this distinguished red, a classic white, and a dreamy pistachio. Its titular nine speeds can handle all kinds of cooking tasks, from the gentle blend of dry ingredients for cake all the way up to the intense agitation required for ideal meringue peaks.
This mixer also comes with four sets of attachments for both of those preparations and an infinite number of additional recipes: flex edge beaters to better reach the sides of the bowl, plus dough hooks, a blending rod, and a whisk. And, to assuage your sitcom splatter fears, it also has a soft start feature to keep your walls and countertops clean.
Cook up a feast with the Caraway Home Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set
This versatile selection comes more than everything you need to complete your home cooking collection, a feat worth achieving in time for holiday cooking. The Caraway Home Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set includes a 10.5-inch fry pan, a 3-quart lidded saucepan, a 4.5-quart lidded sauté pan, and a 6.5-quart Dutch oven, plus pan and lid storage to keep it all organized in your cabinets. It's available in the pictured cream, as well as gray, marigold, navy, and sage.
Each piece's nonstick ceramic coating over an aluminum base will better help those eggs slide around the pan, and it will enable you to use a little less oil in some cases. Caraway's cookware is also free from PFOA, PTFE (better known as Teflon), and some of the other chemicals you're likely trying to avoid. And every item transfers easily from the stovetop into the oven at temperatures up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit so you can get a good sear and the ideal finish on those steaks and salmon fillets.