The Best 12 Brands For Hand Mixers, Based On Reviews
For way too long, if you wanted to cook or bake something, you had to mix it by hand. This method can be exhausting, not to mention time-consuming. Around the 1850s, several different designs for hand-turned egg beaters and mixers started popping up on the market, but it wasn't until the 1920s that electric hand mixers were available to home bakers and chefs. Brands like Sunbeam and KitchenAid, the latter of which had already released a stand mixer, were the first to really tackle the market. Today, several different brands sell hand mixers, but some are better than others.
Though they may seem less convenient, there are moments in which a hand mixer is a better option than a stand mixer, like for more delicate or overall smaller jobs — as long as it's a good hand mixer. But with so many options, which hand mixers are actually worth it? We scoured the internet to figure out which hand mixers have the best reviews.
Best overall: Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer
You probably know Drew Barrymore from her impressive filmography, which includes movies like "E.T.," "Ever After," "Charlie's Angels," and "50 First Dates." Lately, though, it seems she's taken a step back from acting to focus on other endeavors, like her talk show and her Beautiful line of home products. We've mentioned the Beautiful kitchen appliances in other articles, like our list of best slow cookers; these appliances are simple, sleek, and elegant, and that includes the 6-speed electric hand mixer.
This hand mixer hosts a powerful 350-watt motor with a turbo function for a power boost, and it includes two chrome beaters, two chrome dough hooks, and one stainless steel whisk attachment, plus a storage case. The mixer comes in multiple colors, including standard black and white options plus shades like lavender and sage green. And the bonus part? All of the attachments are dishwasher safe.
It's possibly the highest-rated hand mixer on the market, with 4.9 stars on Amazon and the Beautiful website, and 4.8 on Walmart. One reviewer on the Walmart website says, "This hand mixer performs great with anything you need it for! Handles thick doughs and batters like they're pudding. Has a slightly more powerful motor than the mixers that are 10 dollars cheaper, and it's worth that 10 dollars!" Others love features like the color options and storage case, and say the overall quality is great.
Best cordless: KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer
Sometimes, you need a cordless hand mixer. Maybe you're trying your hand at outdoor cooking, or maybe the outlets in your kitchen are in just the worst spots. Cordless hand mixers aren't super common, but you can find a great 7-speed cordless hand mixer through KitchenAid.
KitchenAid is the GOAT when it comes to stand mixers, but it makes some pretty awesome hand mixers too, and you'll see the brand pop up several times on this list. The mixer comes in the well-known KitchenAid red shade, as well as black and white, depending on where you purchase from. It includes two beaters and can stand on end, allowing you to set the mixer down without getting batter or eggs all over your countertop. It's got 60 minutes of continuous run time, roughly the equivalent of making 200 cookies.
This mixer sits at 4.7 stars on Amazon and the Best Buy website, and 4.6 on KitchenAid's site. Reviewers, of course, love the cordless feature, but also say that beyond that, it's just a great mixer. One Amazon reviewer says, "It's perfection: lightweight, easy to use, cleans in the blink of an eye." While some reviewers find it's not as powerful as corded models, many say that the convenience and light weight of the mixer is a good trade-off.
Best budget mixer: Hamilton Beach 6-Speeds Hand Mixer
Listen, the economy isn't always great, so we don't blame you if you don't want to spend $50 or $60 on a hand mixer. There are several lower-cost options available, like the Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Hand Mixer. This option retails for $20 on the Hamilton Beach website and a little more on Amazon, where it comes with a bonus whisk and storage case.
The small, basic hand mixer is great for occasional bakers or those who don't need to mix anything too heavy. It's got 250 watts of power and includes a Quick Burst button for those moments when you need a little extra jolt of power. It also has a bowl rest feature, which makes it easy to balance the mixer while you take a break or grab the next ingredient.
Reviewers on Amazon are generally pretty happy with their product; it's got an average of 4.5 stars out of over 60,000 ratings. They say it's a great value for the price, and it is easy to use. One reviewer says, "It is a substantial weight, easy to hold, the beaters fix into the unit solidly and WOW! The power and speed of this mixer are amazing!" While another says, "I loved it so much, I bought a second one as a gift. It's reliable, compact, and perfect for everyday baking." Want more color options? Hamilton Beach also sells a very similar model in black and ice blue, though this option isn't available on Amazon.
Best splurge: Smeg Hand Mixer
On the other hand, maybe you've got cash to burn and want a hand mixer that really wows. In that case, take a look at the SMEG hand mixer. SMEG has landed in our articles before, like in our list of best toasters; the Italian brand is known for creating durable, elegant, high-end appliances. SMEG products blend a retro, 1950s aesthetic with modern features to create items that would be perfectly at home in the "Fallout" universe.
The SMEG hand mixer has nine speeds, an LED display, and includes two wire whisks, two beaters, and two dough hooks, along with an accessory bag for storage. It's available in a variety of colors that encapsulate the '50s, including red, pink, pastel blue, and pastel green, all with chrome finishes. Of course, these features and the general quality of SMEG products come with a higher price tag. As of this publication, most retailers are selling it for $169.95.
Despite the price, it sits at a solid 4.6 stars on Amazon. Reviewers say it's well-made and well-designed, and they love the features it offers, including the digital display, range of speeds, and storage bag for the various parts. But of course, the number-one thing they rave about is the colors and overall look of the mixer. One reviewer says, "Yes it is a splurge but if you love pretty appliances and want your kitchen to look retro style just treat yourself to it."
Best speed settings: KitchenAid 9-Speed Hand Mixer
If you like the option to have nine speed settings but don't want to spend nearly $200 on a hand mixer, consider the KitchenAid 9-Speed Hand Mixer instead (told you we'd return to KitchenAid). As promised, this sleek little machine offers nine speeds and comes with stainless steel beaters, a whisk, dough hooks, and a blending rod, as well as a storage bag for the attachments. It also has a light-up display, a lockable swivel cord, and a beater ejection button for easy use. Several colors are available, including white, black, silver, and two shades of red. Price varies by retailer and color.
Nearly 8,000 reviewers give the KitchenAid 9-speed mixer 4.6 stars on Amazon. One describes it as, "Quiet, lightweight, and easy to use. Nothing is a struggle for this mixer. It will get the job done, and quickly!" Another echoes the sentiment, saying that their mixer is quiet and powerful and adding, "I am more impressed with this quality as I am using it more and more. Excellent investment." Many also say that they love the range of speeds, as it makes it easy to tackle a variety of cooking and baking projects.
Best color variety: KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer
KitchenAid stand mixers are known for a lot of things, including their durability, versatility (seriously, there are so many things your KitchenAid can do), and their range of color options. But the stand mixer isn't the only appliance with these awesome color choices. Many appliances, including KitchenAid's hand mixers, come in a rainbow of colors.
If you're looking for the perfect shade to match your kitchen or personality, check out the 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer. Depending on the retailer, you can find it in red, orange, and various shades of green and blue, as well as standards like black, white, and silver. In addition to the range of colors, the mixer comes with dishwasher-safe stainless steel beaters and features a lockable swivel cord and beater ejector button.
This mixer has 4.6 stars on Amazon out of over 25,000 ratings. "It powers through thick cookie dough and any kind of batter you make," says one reviewer, who also mentions they love the color and function. Another says, "It's lightweight, easy to handle, and has plenty of power for everyday tasks," and also adds that the beaters are sturdy. They wrap up their review by saying that it's "a great mid-range hand mixer that lives up to the KitchenAid name — powerful, simple, and durable."
Most versatile attachments: Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Hand Mixer
The most basic hand mixers come with two beaters, and slightly nicer options may also include dough hooks or a whisk. If you bake and cook a variety of foods, you need a multi-functional hand mixer: Enter the Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Hand Mixer. This option includes the standard beaters, dough hooks, and whisk that most mixers do, as well as a set of easy-clean beaters meant to reduce clogging and improve performance. This not only allows you to tackle a myriad of tasks, but the beaters are also dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.
"The many options in beaters... make it perfect for all my baking, mixing, and bread making. You could purchase others double or triple the price of this one and still not get as good a hand mixer for your money," says one reviewer on Amazon, where this mixer has 4.6 stars. The seven attachment options aren't the only draw of this mixer, however. It offers up to 275 watts of power, a QuickBurst function, a bowl rest feature, and a snap-on storage case to hold all the attachments. The storage case is a frequently mentioned favorite, with one reviewer saying, "No more losing beaters or digging through drawers to find the right attachment. Everything fits neatly in one place, which makes cleanup and storage so much easier." They also mention the mixer is lightweight and easy to hold, which are just more reasons to love this versatile kitchen appliance.
Best for tough jobs: Black + Decker Performance Helix Premium Hand Mixer
Black + Decker is probably best known for making power tools, but they also make a variety of home appliances, many of which pack such a punch you might as well call them power tools, too. The Black + Decker Performance Helix Premium Hand Mixer has an up to 350-watt motor as well as five speeds and a turbo boost to power through pretty much anything. The helix beaters are made with reinforced nylon for extra strength and improved performance, and the mixer also includes a whisk and dough hooks, plus a handy snap-on storage case.
The mixer has 4.5 stars on Amazon, where users say they love how sturdy it is and how easily it tackles thick doughs and batters. They also love the unique style of the beaters, with one reviewer saying, "The helix whisks [sic] are what sold me on loving this mixer. I can honestly tell a difference, they work much better than regular whisk attachments." Users also appreciate the easy storage with the snap-on case and love the color options, which vary by retailer.
Best for storage: Cuisinart Power Advantage 7-Speed Hand Mixer with Storage
Several of the mixers on this list come with some sort of storage option, like a storage bag or a clip-on case. If you tend to lose things like attachments, despite your best efforts (and we totally have no idea what that's like), these can be an amazing feature. One mixer that does storage particularly well is the Cuisinart Power Advantage 7-Speed Hand Mixer.
Cuisinart is a brand known for offering affordable, quality kitchen appliances, so it's no surprise that the Power Advantage mixer is a pretty solid mixer overall. In addition to seven speed settings, it also features a rotating swivel cord and professional, easy-to-clean beaters, dough hooks, and a chef's whisk. These attachments fit perfectly into the clip-on storage case, which is clear and allows you to easily see which attachments are inside.
The mixer has 4.7 stars on the Cuisinart and Target websites, and 4.6 stars on Amazon. "Great mixer; love the storage compartment!" says one Amazon reviewer, while another says, "Like everything about the mixer. Lightweight, easy to store, quality accessories." Reviewers also mention that it's powerful, durable, and not too heavy.
Most compact option: Dash SmartStore Hand Mixer
The clip-on storage options offered by many of the mixers on this list can be great for keeping all your accessories together, but they can also add bulk, making the mixer harder to store if you're tight on space. The Dash SmartStore Compact Hand Mixer is the perfect size for small kitchens and still allows you to keep your attachments at hand.
The three-speed mixer is small and slim, making it easy to tuck away, and is lightweight for carrying or traveling. The stainless steel beaters snap right into the handle for simple storage, and the cord also fits into grooves around the mixer so you can wrap it around without the cord flopping everywhere. It's available in red and aqua on Amazon, and the Dash website also offers it in gray with a whisk and milkshake attachment.
On Amazon, where the mixer has 4.5 stars out of over 10,000 reviews, customers love the compact nature of this product. In one review, a customer says, "Despite its compact size, it packs a powerful punch...It is incredibly easy to hold and maneuver, making the mixing process a breeze." Others agree that despite its small, lightweight size, it's as durable as other standard mixers, with another reviewer saying, "The mixer is very lightweight [sic] but does a good job of mixing up cake batter. I love the compact size and the way the beaters attach easily on either side of the mixer...If you need a hand mixer give this one a try."
Most ergonomic: Hamilton Beach Power Deluxe 6-Speed Hand Mixer
One of the downsides of using a hand mixer is having to hold it for a sustained period of time, and for some people, especially those with certain disabilities, this can be really difficult. Luckily, many brands, like Hamilton Beach, understand the discomfort that can come with hand mixers and work to make their mixers a little easier to use.
The Hamilton Beach Power Deluxe 6-Speed Hand Mixer, like some other Hamilton Beach mixers, has the bowl rest feature, which allows the mixer to sit on the edge of the bowl. This makes it easy to set down if you need to take a break or grab another ingredient. The handle is also rounded and curved on the other side, allowing it to more easily fit the palms of your hand and fingers. While the weight is consistent with most other brands, the six speeds, QuickBurst feature, and 275 watts of power help you get the job done faster.
Over 11,000 reviewers give this mixer an average of 4.5 stars on Amazon. They praise how simple it is to use, yet how durable it is at the same time. One reviewer on the Kohl's website says, "It's light enough to hold comfortably and produces the perfect mixing speeds." Reviewers also love the bowl rest feature and rave about the clip-on storage case.
Best combo set: Ninja Foodi Power Mixer System
Ninja is best known for its blenders, food processors, and kitchen systems. One of these systems is the Ninja Foodi Power Mixer System, which includes an immersion blender and a five-speed hand mixer. This combo allows you to swap out attachments for a variety of food-prep tasks, and packs a whopping 750 watts of power. The set includes a pair of easy glide beaters, specially designed to fold in more air faster, as well as a whisk, a three-cup blending vessel, and a recipe booklet. It has five mixing and two blending speeds, providing precision control for whatever you're prepping.
The Power Mixer System has 4.6 stars on Amazon, with reviewers noting that "the versatility and convenience this provides is unmatched," and that it was definitely well worth the money. They also say that it's extremely durable, as well as extremely easy to use and clean.
Methodology
There are many different types of hand mixers on the market, and to find the best options, we looked at reviews from multiple retailers. Every brand we listed has at least 4.5 stars from no less than three retailers, such as Amazon, Walmart, the mixers' parent companies, and more. We also focused on mixers sold on Amazon, as this retailer has the largest selection and ships across the U.S., making the mixers more readily available to consumers throughout the country.