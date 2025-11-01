The Best 12 Brands For Hand Mixers, Based On Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For way too long, if you wanted to cook or bake something, you had to mix it by hand. This method can be exhausting, not to mention time-consuming. Around the 1850s, several different designs for hand-turned egg beaters and mixers started popping up on the market, but it wasn't until the 1920s that electric hand mixers were available to home bakers and chefs. Brands like Sunbeam and KitchenAid, the latter of which had already released a stand mixer, were the first to really tackle the market. Today, several different brands sell hand mixers, but some are better than others.

Though they may seem less convenient, there are moments in which a hand mixer is a better option than a stand mixer, like for more delicate or overall smaller jobs — as long as it's a good hand mixer. But with so many options, which hand mixers are actually worth it? We scoured the internet to figure out which hand mixers have the best reviews.