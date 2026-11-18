You're spoiled with inexpensive options if you're buying a brand new Mason jar for food prep, but look through thrift stores, and you might spot a gem made more than a century ago that resellers are selling for $300 or more. That would be an 1858 Hero Cross Mason Jar, which you can easily identify by its embossed text at the front, which reads, "Mason's Patent Nov 30th 1858." This notes the patent date and not the production date, which could range later into the 19th century. Some versions will have a Maltese cross symbol — also called the Hero Cross — surrounding the word "Mason's," marking that they're a product of the Hero Fruit Jar Company. It's beauty and history in one package, making it appealing to collectors.

There are also other variations with "PAT NOV 26 67" on the bottom, which is usually paired with a mold number of one to three digits, but these don't come with a cross. Most of the time, jars can also include the company's initials (H, F, J, and Co.) on each side of the cross, a version estimated to have been made between 1883 and 1900.

Typically, you can find pints, quarts, and half gallons of these antique jars. But if you come across a gallon or even 4-gallon version, you're in luck, as you might be able to sell it for a good price due to its rarity. Beyond its old-world appeal and aesthetic charm, the elusiveness of some jars makes collectors willing to shell out hundreds — sometimes even thousands — of dollars for one.