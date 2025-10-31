5 Reasons You Should Never Cook With Your Dishwasher (Even If The Internet Says It's OK)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

People have been tossing around the idea of cooking in the dishwasher for years, but it's come into the spotlight recently. On a September 2025 episode of the "How to Do Everything" podcast from NPR, the hosts tried (and succeeded, somewhat) to cook lasagna in a dishwasher. And this isn't the first time NPR put the idea of cooking in the dishwasher into the public sphere. The organization also published a dishwasher cooking article in 2013.

And it isn't just NPR. The hack has recently taken the social media world by storm, but it isn't the smart solution TikTok would have you believe. Kantha Shelke, Ph.D., founder and principal of Corvus Blue LLC and senior food safety regulations lecturer at Johns Hopkins University, spoke exclusively to Chowhound about why cooking in your dishwasher is never (ever) a smart idea, despite people singing the practice's praises on social media. "While I appreciate NPR's curiosity about unconventional cooking methods, this article represents a fundamental misunderstanding of food safety principles that major media outlets should not be promoting," she says. But that's not all Shelke had to say about why it's such a bad idea to cook in the dishwasher, no matter what advice you're finding to the contrary in podcasts and on social media.