Forget Rods And Files: Sharpen Your Serrated Knife 10x Faster With This Basic Power Tool

The best way to sharpen most kitchen knives (not hone, which realigns the blade edge after sharpening) is by using a whetstone, but serrated blades — like bread knives and steak knives — are a different beast. Consisting of a series of scalloped, concave blades separated by pointed teeth, serrated knives can't be pushed across a stone, and using hand files and honing rods instead can take time and physical work. But if you have a Dremel or other rotary grinding tool, you may already have a much faster, accurate solution on hand: Attaching a conical or cylindrical diamond burr bit.

It may seem like it's not as big a deal for serrated blades to be sharp the way it is for, say, a chef's knife or paring knife. But when you're trying to slice — rather than tear through — crusty artisanal bread, a roast, or thick-skinned tomatoes, you'll quickly find out how much it matters. The beauty of using a Dremel with the right attachment is that the grinder's motor does the hard work for you, and the bit allows you to control the angle. Basically, you run the Dremel over each individual scallop blade at its existing angle for a second or two until it's sharp. Keep the tool on a low speed setting and use a light touch: the edge is thin, and too much heat can discolor the steel. Polish the burrs off the backside, and you're done.

In contrast, a tapered honing rod or ceramic rod does do this detailed work well and they fit different serration sizes, but they're slow. Electric knife sharpeners are fast, but they work by honing the smooth, non-serrated side. With this technique, you're essentially thinning the backside of the knife to make the blades seem sharper rather than sharpening the scalloped blades themselves.