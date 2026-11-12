8 Coffee Machines That Are As Plastic-Free As You Can Get
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Microplastics have become a hot topic in the 2020s, with increasing awareness spreading that they're in everything from the water we drink to the plastic containers we put leftover food in. And, they're lurking in your everyday cup of coffee as well. As one 2025 U.K. study showed, domestic coffeemakers have huge variation in microplastic levels, with older machines that are several years old or more shedding higher concentrations and getting worse over time due to degradation of their components. But is going plastic-free even possible with coffee? Yes; at least if you're focused on the brew path.
As someone who's had the same basic Mr. Coffee machine for nine years, seeing that study definitely rang off alarm bells and prompted the hunt for plastic-free freedom. But here's the thing: New machines still tend to come with a lot of plastic parts, from the water tank right down to the drip nozzle and lid on the pot. As I discovered, it's extremely difficult (if not impossible) to find one that's totally, 100% plastic-free as of 2026. If you want to pursue that route, you're better off going with simplistic, manual coffee-making like a French press or pour-over with a stainless steel filter.
But focusing on the brew path, I did fortunately find several coffeemakers that swap out crucial parts for non-toxic metal or glass. The key is to look at all the areas your coffee and its ingredients are actually going to touch. Until a totally plastic-free automatic coffeemaker comes along, these machines are the next best thing.
Caraway Drip Coffee Machine with Clean Brew System
This coffeemaker is a prime example of a brew path totally free from plastic. Take a close look at its parts, and you'll see that the water, ground coffee, and resulting brew only touch glass and stainless steel. The caveat is that it's pricey and Caraway is a newer brand (launched in 2019). Still, the company has made clear its focus on non-toxic components and elevating industry safety standards, and the coffeemaker has excellent reviews from other customers, so it could be a solid investment.
Purchase the Caraway Drip Coffee Machine with Clean Brew System from Caraway for $495.
Funlavie 12-Cup Electric Percolator Coffee Pot
A percolator may sound like some kind of strange retro-futuristic device, but it's actually a handy type of coffee pot that works by relying on gravity and heat to continuously cycle hot water through coffee grounds until the desired strength is reached. The simplistic design means fewer components to worry about, and this design is especially cool because only stainless steel and glass interact with your brew. All you need to do is grind those coffee beans perfectly beforehand, and you're good to go.
Purchase the Funlavie 12-Cup Electric Percolator Coffee Pot on Amazon for $97.99.
Apoxcon Automatic Pour Over Coffee Maker
This elegant-looking machine looks fancy, and it is as an automated pour-over coffeemaker, but the more important thing is that it keeps plastic out of your coffee. There is a silicone sleeve, but it's to make handling the pot easier and it doesn't touch the liquid. The downside of this one is that some reviews note a small pot and complicated instructions. Still, if you're willing to do some extra steps in exchange for a clean brew path, it could be worth a try.
Purchase the Apoxcon Automatic Pour Over Coffee Maker on Amazon for $189.46.
Yeeke Glass 6-Cup Coffee Percolator
Another percolator design (turns out these models are relatively easy to use for plastic-free brewing), this one is among the more wallet-friendly coffeemakers on this list. It also uses borosilicate glass, which is a specialized, high-durability material made from silica and boron trioxide. More importantly, it can withstand extreme temperature shifts and chemical corrosion far better than standard household glass, potentially making your coffee even safer to drink.
Purchase the Yeeke Glass 6-Cup Coffee Percolator from Walmart for $69.99.
Bozeman Electric Stainless Steel Coffee Percolator
Coffee pots are commonly glass, but they don't have to be. This percolator model from Coletti uses stainless steel throughout, with the only exceptions being its glass top and wood handle. The base does appear to use plastic, but that comes nowhere near the coffee inside.
Purchase the Bozeman Electric Stainless Steel Coffee Percolator from Coletti Coffee for $109.99.
Milton Line1 Espresso and Coffee Machine
Coffee pods have really taken off over the last decade, and although there are things you can do to avoid throwing them away and prevent waste, none of that changes the fact that most are plastic. Fortunately, Milton's Line1 Espresso and Coffee Machine is compatible with the plastic-free kind of Nespresso pods and maintains an entirely plastic-free brewing path to keep microplastics at bay. It's among the most expensive coffeemakers on this list, but if you're a pod person, it could be a good choice.
Purchase the Milton Line1 Espresso and Coffee Machine from Milton Coffee Co. for $550.
SimplyGoodCoffee The Brewer
This aptly-named coffeemaker is simply designed for those who don't want to deal with a bunch of buttons and settings. More importantly, it ensures that coffee and its ingredients touch only stainless steel, borosilicate glass, and medical-grade silicone. But for those who are still skeptical, it still says "plastic-free" right on the base.
Purchase the SimplyGoodCoffee The Brewer from Simply Good Coffee for $399.99 (or at Costco for $299.99).
Coulée Swirl Single Serve Pour Over Coffee Maker
This adorable little coffeemaker is intended to make single cups, and unlike standard K-cup or other pod systems, it doesn't deal with plastic in doing so. It drips hot water through eco-friendly plant-based filters, in an open system you can see. The device is still encased in plastic, but none of that is going to touch your brew. Because of the machine's design you'll have to use the brand's pour coffee filters — either one sold pre-filled with coffee or one you fill with your favorite brew.
Purchase the Coulée Swirl Single Serve Pour Over Coffee Maker on Amazon for $174.99.