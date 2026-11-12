8 Coffee Machines That Are As Plastic-Free As You Can Get

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Microplastics have become a hot topic in the 2020s, with increasing awareness spreading that they're in everything from the water we drink to the plastic containers we put leftover food in. And, they're lurking in your everyday cup of coffee as well. As one 2025 U.K. study showed, domestic coffeemakers have huge variation in microplastic levels, with older machines that are several years old or more shedding higher concentrations and getting worse over time due to degradation of their components. But is going plastic-free even possible with coffee? Yes; at least if you're focused on the brew path.

As someone who's had the same basic Mr. Coffee machine for nine years, seeing that study definitely rang off alarm bells and prompted the hunt for plastic-free freedom. But here's the thing: New machines still tend to come with a lot of plastic parts, from the water tank right down to the drip nozzle and lid on the pot. As I discovered, it's extremely difficult (if not impossible) to find one that's totally, 100% plastic-free as of 2026. If you want to pursue that route, you're better off going with simplistic, manual coffee-making like a French press or pour-over with a stainless steel filter.

But focusing on the brew path, I did fortunately find several coffeemakers that swap out crucial parts for non-toxic metal or glass. The key is to look at all the areas your coffee and its ingredients are actually going to touch. Until a totally plastic-free automatic coffeemaker comes along, these machines are the next best thing.