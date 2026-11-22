Would you pay over $300 for a toaster? Perhaps not, but if viral videos and, at times, breathless articles are to be believed, there's a toaster from Japanese brand Balmuda that is definitely worth a price tag that high. These videos highlight that Balmuda's steam-powered mechanisms set it apart: Before using the toaster, you add around a teaspoon of water to a reservoir on the toaster. That water helps create perfectly moist-yet-toasted bread, preventing the goods inside from drying out or burning as might happen with a standard toaster.

When tested, the Balmuda toaster has been given high scores for toasting and particularly for baking. Reviewers have praised it for toasting bagels (including day-old ones) that were both crispy outside and soft inside, and transforming a near-stale apple pastry into something pleasantly fluffy, while also working well for pizza (both reheating and cooking from scratch). It's praised for having different settings (for toast, artisan bread, pizza, pastry, and regular oven mode). Other features include temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and a timer that goes up to 15 minutes.

Yet, bear in mind that it's really made just for toasting. While some people argue that it can air-fry, reviews suggest it doesn't do a good job. So, if you're considering the toaster, expect something that does a specific task very well, but not a multi-purpose appliance.