This Japanese Toaster Makes Incredible Toast — Is It Worth The Hefty Price Tag?
Would you pay over $300 for a toaster? Perhaps not, but if viral videos and, at times, breathless articles are to be believed, there's a toaster from Japanese brand Balmuda that is definitely worth a price tag that high. These videos highlight that Balmuda's steam-powered mechanisms set it apart: Before using the toaster, you add around a teaspoon of water to a reservoir on the toaster. That water helps create perfectly moist-yet-toasted bread, preventing the goods inside from drying out or burning as might happen with a standard toaster.
When tested, the Balmuda toaster has been given high scores for toasting and particularly for baking. Reviewers have praised it for toasting bagels (including day-old ones) that were both crispy outside and soft inside, and transforming a near-stale apple pastry into something pleasantly fluffy, while also working well for pizza (both reheating and cooking from scratch). It's praised for having different settings (for toast, artisan bread, pizza, pastry, and regular oven mode). Other features include temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and a timer that goes up to 15 minutes.
Yet, bear in mind that it's really made just for toasting. While some people argue that it can air-fry, reviews suggest it doesn't do a good job. So, if you're considering the toaster, expect something that does a specific task very well, but not a multi-purpose appliance.
What else people like about it
The Balmuda also earns praise for its aesthetic. Its simple matte exterior is available in muted black or white, although gray and red-brown "taupe" have existed in the past. The vibe is "design object" more than appliance, so if you're looking for something that does its job well and looks good doing it, it may be a good bet.
Then there's the elephant in the room: You can expect to pay around $380 in the USA. This makes it close to triple the price of toasters that have been positively reviewed by professionals. For example, toaster ovens like the Beautiful by Drew or the 2-in-1 Hamilton Beach oven and slot toaster go for $129 and $90, respectively, and the former also gets you a reliable air-fryer functionality. That compact, stylish design may also have trade-offs: The Balmuda may be good at pizza, but it can't fit a 12-inch pie inside, while its cheaper competitors can. In general, its small size may help it look stylish, but can be an inconvenience, as it can only fit two slices of bread or generally small portions.
The various shortcomings seem to make the Balmuda a "nice to have", rather than a "must-have". Some who use it long term do seem to swear by it for elevating pastries and generally reliable toasting. Yet there are cheaper competitors that still do the job — it's probably more for serious toast- or pastry-heads, perhaps the kind of person who eats this as a daily ritual (and is finicky about quality).