Mashed potatoes are incredibly delicious. Rich, buttery, and irresistibly creamy, they're one of the most versatile sides you can have on your plate. Whether you combine them with some tender roast beef smothered in flavorful gravy, serve them next to some juicy, tender, air fryer barbecue chicken and green salad, or simply enjoy them with your favorite grilled or roast veggies, mashed potatoes always hit the spot. Still, before you can mash them, you first have to boil the spuds, wait for them to cool, and get your hands sticky and starchy as you try to peel them in the end. Luckily, there's a useful kitchen tool that lets you skip the wait and mash your spuds with the skins still on, all while they're steaming hot: a potato ricer.

There are plenty of good reasons to boil potatoes with the skin on, especially if you want to preserve more of their nutrients and flavor. With a potato ricer, you don't have to give up any of that to prepare mashed potatoes. But how does it actually work? In essence, a potato ricer pushes the boiled potatoes through tiny holes, which results in a smooth, silky, fluffy mash. The starch granules remain largely intact during the process. This prevents the dish from turning gluey. While starch release is inevitable, a ricer minimizes it and keeps the mashed potatoes from turning pasty. So, not only do you get some of the lightest, creamiest mashed potatoes you've ever tasted, but you also don't have to peel them beforehand.