Stop Wasting Time Peeling Mashed Potatoes — There's No Need With This Kitchen Tool
Mashed potatoes are incredibly delicious. Rich, buttery, and irresistibly creamy, they're one of the most versatile sides you can have on your plate. Whether you combine them with some tender roast beef smothered in flavorful gravy, serve them next to some juicy, tender, air fryer barbecue chicken and green salad, or simply enjoy them with your favorite grilled or roast veggies, mashed potatoes always hit the spot. Still, before you can mash them, you first have to boil the spuds, wait for them to cool, and get your hands sticky and starchy as you try to peel them in the end. Luckily, there's a useful kitchen tool that lets you skip the wait and mash your spuds with the skins still on, all while they're steaming hot: a potato ricer.
There are plenty of good reasons to boil potatoes with the skin on, especially if you want to preserve more of their nutrients and flavor. With a potato ricer, you don't have to give up any of that to prepare mashed potatoes. But how does it actually work? In essence, a potato ricer pushes the boiled potatoes through tiny holes, which results in a smooth, silky, fluffy mash. The starch granules remain largely intact during the process. This prevents the dish from turning gluey. While starch release is inevitable, a ricer minimizes it and keeps the mashed potatoes from turning pasty. So, not only do you get some of the lightest, creamiest mashed potatoes you've ever tasted, but you also don't have to peel them beforehand.
Ditch that vegetable peeler once and for all
Using a potato ricer is the way to easily mash potatoes without a masher with the skins on, but it helps to pick the right type of spud. Russets, for example, are an ideal choice due to their high starch and low moisture content. Yukon gold potatoes are naturally creamy and buttery, which makes them another top choice. You also can't go wrong with baby potatoes. Once you set your mind on the variety, grab a pot, fill it with water, and boil the spuds until they become fork-tender.
If you're boiling your potatoes whole, you can expect them to be ready in 30 to 40 minutes. Cutting them into smaller pieces first can reduce their cooking time by half. Once they're cooked, drain the water, but instead of waiting for them to cool, grab a pair of tongs and transfer the potatoes one by one into the ricer and simply squeeze the two handles together. The potatoes pass through the holes while the skins remain inside the ricer. Then, just remove the peels and repeat the process with the rest of the boiled potatoes. Finally, add some butter, warm milk, and seasonings to the mash and stir until everything is well combined. As for the skins, you could either dispose of them, or put them to good use — there's more than one tasty way to repurpose potato peels.