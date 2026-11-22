Want Your Fresh Meat To Last Longer? Grab A Mason Jar
Mason jars are super convenient and versatile. That's what makes them a kitchen essential. You can use them to store just about anything, whether coffee, grains, or even dinner leftovers. On top of that, they can easily double as a cocktail shaker and are a perfect way to create a seasonal vibe at parties. If that weren't enough, rather than spending money on a soap dispenser, you can always rely on Mason jars instead. However, what you might not know is that they can also come in handy when it comes to canning meat.
Canning meat at home has several perks. It's a practical way to extend its shelf life while preserving much of its nutritional value. At the same time, it frees up valuable space in your freezer that you would otherwise use to store the meat. Moreover, pressure-canned meat is ready to eat straight from the jar. Better yet, pressure canning works with a wide variety of meats, whether pork, poultry, beef, or even seafood.
However, there's a catch. It requires careful preparation. You can't just stuff raw meat into a Mason jar and close the lid. You'll also need the right equipment. This includes a pressure canner, new glass Mason jars with lids and bands, a jar lifter, a bubble remover and headspace tool, and last but not least, high-quality meat. While you're at it, don't forget some basic kitchen utensils, like a wooden spoon, a ladle, and a paring knife.
Pressure canning is a safe way to preserve meat
Before you decide to get started, keep in mind that meat is a low-acid food. This makes it particularly vulnerable to Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium that thrives in environments with a pH above 4.6. Although the bacterium isn't harmful on its own, it releases a toxin that attacks the nervous system and causes botulism. Its consequences can be lethal. That makes properly pressure canning not only essential, but also the only approved method for safely canning meat.
Before canning the meat, make sure it's fresh and trim off any extra fat. Cut it into smaller pieces for easier packing. Next, transfer it into clean, canning-safe Mason jars, and leave enough headspace at the top to create a tight seal and prevent oxidation. Once you've filled the jars with the meat and secured the lids, put them in the pressure canner. The canner will use pressurized steam to achieve temperatures above 240 degrees Fahrenheit and destroy any present bacteria. How long it cooks will depend on the type of meat and its preparation, so it's best to look up a recipe from your university local extension or an approved cookbook.
When done, carefully place the Mason jars on a towel and let them cool for about 24 hours. Check that the lids have sealed properly once enough time has passed, and then put the jars in a cool, dark spot, such as your basement or pantry. As for how long canned meat lasts, you can safely store it for up to 3 years.