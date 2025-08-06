Give Rotisserie Chicken Salad A Tangy Twist With Our Recipe
A rotisserie chicken has everything it takes to simplify the making of a meal. It's ready-to-eat, packed with flavor, and pairs with plenty of sides. Plus, it might serve as multiple meals. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins says, "Like most, I almost always have some leftover rotisserie chicken — it is one of the things I like most about it. Easy peasy next day lunches with a protein that is already cooked and seasoned is a win." And Watkins' lunch idea for you is her very own rotisserie chicken salad with hot bacon and raspberry dressing.
"The rotisserie chicken is a standout in this salad, for sure," she says. "But I can't neglect to mention the warm, tart, and fruity bacon-laced dressing either, a well-matched combination of flavors and ingredients." Sweet and salty are a timeless combo for a reason, and this salad contrasts the two tasting notes in a whole new light.
Speaking of contrasts, Watkins included roasted corn and mini bell peppers to give the other fresh ingredients a "fun and flirty charred element." She seals the deal with her "go-to salad cheese" — blue cheese crumbles. "That cheesy sharpness balances the vinaigrette and adds a pop of creaminess," Watkins shares. If this recipe sounds like a fun way to incorporate rotisserie chicken and fresh produce, give it a try.
What to serve with this rotisserie chicken salad with hot bacon and raspberry dressing
Ingredients
- For the vinaigrette
- 5 slices bacon, chopped
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
- 1 tablespoon minced shallot
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 ½ tablespoons raspberry preserves
- 2 teaspoons grainy mustard
- For the salad
- 2 ears of corn, shucked
- 12 mini bell peppers
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes
- 5 ounces mixed salad greens
- 1 cup alfalfa sprouts
- 2 cups diced or shredded rotisserie chicken
- 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
- 1 avocado, thinly sliced
- ⅓ cup blue cheese crumbles
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- 1 cup focaccia croutons
Directions
- To start the dressing, in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat, add the chopped bacon.
- Let the bacon cook until brown and crisp, about 4 minutes, while stirring the pieces occasionally.
- Use a slotted spoon to remove the bacon pieces and set them aside on paper towels to drain.
- Reserve and set aside 3 tablespoons of the bacon drippings from the skillet.
- With the rest of the bacon drippings still in the skillet, reduce the heat to low. Add the olive oil.
- Once the olive oil is hot, add the minced garlic and shallot.
- Saute for 2 minutes or until fragrant and tender.
- Add the vinegar, raspberry preserves, and grainy mustard to the skillet. Whisk until the vinaigrette begins to thicken.
- Keep the dressing warm over low heat until ready to serve.
- Moving on to the salad, preheat the oven to broil on low.
- Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and place the corn and bell peppers on top. Drizzle them with the reserved bacon drippings and season with salt, pepper, and crushed red pepper flakes.
- Broil the veggies for 5 to 6 minutes, flipping halfway through, until tender and lightly charred. Remove from the oven and set aside until the corn is cool enough to handle.
- Use a knife to shave the corn kernels from the cob and set aside.
- Arrange the lettuce and sprouts on a large platter or divide between serving plates.
- Top the greens with the broiled corn and peppers.
- Add the rotisserie chicken and cooked bacon to the salad.
- Top the salad with the tomatoes, avocado slices, blue cheese, basil, and croutons. Remove the vinaigrette from the heat and serve it on the side or drizzle it over the salad before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|703
|Total Fat
|43.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|84.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|55.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|14.5 g
|Total Sugars
|23.3 g
|Sodium
|858.9 mg
|Protein
|29.4 g
Can I make DIY focaccia croutons?
Depending on your grocery store, you may not be able to find focaccia croutons, but thankfully, it's super straightforward to make your own. "It is a great way to repurpose leftover focaccia bread," Watkins points out. All you have to do is cut the bread into crouton-sized cubes, place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and drizzle a few teaspoons of oil to prevent the bread from drying out too quickly. Watkins warns against adding too much oil because "focaccia is already a well-oiled, well-seasoned hunk of bread." Toast the cubed bread in the oven at 350 F for 10 minutes or so until they are nice and crispy.
Let the croutons cool down before adding them to your salad. You can also prep them a couple of days ahead of time and keep them on hand. Just place them in a sealable container or zip-top bags once they are cooled to room temperature and store them in the pantry.
Why does the vinaigrette need to be served warm? Can it be served chilled?
The salad vinaigrette is served warm, and you'll want to make sure it stays that way. That's because it contains bacon drippings that solidify at room temperature and even more quickly when refrigerated or chilled. "This dressing is at its drizzly best if kept on the hotter side — not simmering, just at a temperature higher than room temp," Watkins advises. To do so, simply keep the pan on a small stovetop burner on the lowest setting.
Depending on how quickly you're prepping the rest of the food, the dressing may start to thicken due to evaporation from the heat. If so, just add a bit of vinegar or water to thin it out. However, if you're prepping the vinaigrette component in advance and not using it right away, you can warm it up in the microwave before serving it.