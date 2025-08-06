Give Rotisserie Chicken Salad A Tangy Twist With Our Recipe

A rotisserie chicken has everything it takes to simplify the making of a meal. It's ready-to-eat, packed with flavor, and pairs with plenty of sides. Plus, it might serve as multiple meals. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins says, "Like most, I almost always have some leftover rotisserie chicken — it is one of the things I like most about it. Easy peasy next day lunches with a protein that is already cooked and seasoned is a win." And Watkins' lunch idea for you is her very own rotisserie chicken salad with hot bacon and raspberry dressing.

"The rotisserie chicken is a standout in this salad, for sure," she says. "But I can't neglect to mention the warm, tart, and fruity bacon-laced dressing either, a well-matched combination of flavors and ingredients." Sweet and salty are a timeless combo for a reason, and this salad contrasts the two tasting notes in a whole new light.

Speaking of contrasts, Watkins included roasted corn and mini bell peppers to give the other fresh ingredients a "fun and flirty charred element." She seals the deal with her "go-to salad cheese" — blue cheese crumbles. "That cheesy sharpness balances the vinaigrette and adds a pop of creaminess," Watkins shares. If this recipe sounds like a fun way to incorporate rotisserie chicken and fresh produce, give it a try.