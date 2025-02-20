11 Unexpected Uses For Blue Cheese

A popular choice for crumbling over salads, mixing into creamy dressings, and topping on seared steaks, blue cheese has paved its Penicillium path to garnishing greatness. Steaks and salads aside, though, blue cheese has massive potential for other uses in the kitchen. With so many different styles of blue cheese to love, from sweet and creamy to salty and pungent, you have boundless opportunities to update a range of recipes with some fun funk. But if you're stuck figuring out how to spread the spores beyond Cobb salads and wing night dips, I will happily offer my expert services to you right now!

As a Certified Cheese Professional, a title I gained resulting from my years of working as a cheesemonger and specialty foods buyer, I have developed a profound appreciation for blue cheese as both a standalone item on a cheese board as well as a unique ingredient used in sweet and savory recipes. As you'll learn reading through each of my unexpected uses for blue cheese, you need to strike the right balance between combining ingredients with thoughtful discipline and embodying a touch of experimental playfulness.