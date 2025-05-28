Schiacciata Vs Focaccia: What's The Difference?

When most of us think of Italian bread, the first thing that comes to mind is focaccia. This thick, springy bread often topped with rosemary and sea salt is a treat to eat fresh out of the oven, all on its own, to let the depth of flavors shine. It's also the bread many American Italian restaurants start off meals with, accompanied with olive oil and balsamic vinegar for dipping.

But what about its lesser known cousin, schiacciata? This bread is similar to focaccia, but is thinner and has a signature crunch that is great for appetizers and snacks. Unlike focaccia, with its soft, cushiony quality, schiacciata is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside with a more compact texture that makes it ideal for making sandwiches. The most famous schiacciata sandwich can be found in Florence, Italy, where people line up down the street at the sandwich shop All'Antico Vinaio to get a taste of the world famous La Favolosa sandwich, made with fresh schiacciata bread, and filled with salami, spicy eggplant, and either pecorino or artichoke cream.