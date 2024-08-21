13 Genius Ways To Use Leftover Rotisserie Chicken

Chicken tacos are a wonderful fast food, and there is no reason to go out to find them when you can make a quick, healthy version at home. If you have leftover rotisserie chicken, the task is even easier, and the tacos will be on your plate in minutes.

One of the big attractions to homemade tacos is how customizable they are — you can literally add everyone's favorite ingredients, or serve in the middle of the table and let them help themselves. From avocado and jalapenos to cheese and cilantro, with tacos, anything goes.

When you make tacos with raw chicken, you have to prep them in advance by marinating the chicken, as with these mouthwatering adobado street tacos. When your chicken is already beautifully cooked, however, you just reheat the meat, cook any vegetables you are adding, and then serve to a table of hungry mouths.

Shred the chicken and heat it up in a pan, coating it with a variety of flavorings such as garlic powder, chili, and paprika. Cook some bell peppers and tomatoes in the same pan if desired, then add to a large bowl, ready to serve. You can use either crispy yellow corn tortillas or soft flour tortillas — whichever you prefer. Serve all the elements in bowls on the table and allow your family to construct their own tacos with their favorite combination. The succulent leftover chicken allows you to make a crowd-pleasing dish in a short space of time.

