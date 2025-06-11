Our Chicken Tomato Bisque Recipe Is Rich And Smoky

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tomato soup and grilled cheese make for an absolutely timeless pairing. The sweet yet tangy flavor of the creamy soup paired with a buttery and crispy molten grilled sandwich is both comforting and satisfying. Basic tomato soup can be elevated with many different flavors and textures that enhance the fruity acidity of the tomato base, and adding a smoky flavor profile certainly ups the ante. This smoky chicken tomato bisque — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird — adds layers of char and smoky flavor by incorporating canned fire-roasted tomatoes, smoked Spanish paprika, and chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. To enhance the smoky flavor and give the soup added texture, Kinnaird adds shredded smoked chicken to the mix as well. The soup is finished with a whimsical garnish of grilled cheese croutons along with fresh thyme leaves for herbaceous freshness.

If you're wondering what makes a bisque different than a soup, it mainly comes down to the velvety-smooth texture and heavy cream component that bisques tend to feature. Kinnaird likes preparing this bisque with a hand-held immersion blender to achieve the desired texture, but you can also use a high-speed blender for the same result. The bisque base is fairly spicy once finished, thanks to the heat coming from the earthy chipotles in adobo sauce. You can temper the heat by using a smaller amount of chipotles, or by adding slightly more cream to finish the soup to taste.