Here's What A Juicy Rotisserie Chicken Should Feel Like When You Pick It Up

Whether you're trying to put together a home-cooked meal in a hurry, or need a fast, tasty protein to stir into your favorite two-ingredient mac and cheese sauce, we can all agree that the rotisserie chicken is the unsung hero of the grocery store. After all, where else can you get a fully cooked, beautifully seasoned whole chicken for just about $5? At least, that's Costco's standard pricing, though many chains' prices are comparable. Roasted in-store, these chickens are beloved not only for their low cost, but also because they combine the convenience of prepared food with the flavor of a homemade meal.

Of course, that's assuming you know how to identify the juiciest and freshest rotisserie chicken. Though cooking them on-site helps ensure they stay fresh and succulent for longer, there's always a chance you'll bring home a dry, rubbery chicken that sat under the warming lamps for too long. As long as it's golden brown and smells okay, it's likely still safe to eat — it just might not be suitable to serve as the centerpiece of a semi-homemade chicken dinner.

The easiest way to tell whether or not your bird is juicy and moist is to feel how heavy it is. Much like a handful of grapes feels heavier than a handful of raisins, a succulent chicken will feel heavier than one that's dried out because the juices add weight. If you pick up a chicken and it feels oddly light, it's best to trade it out for another one.