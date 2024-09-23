How To Make A Dirty Martini–You're Doing It Wrong All Wrong

The first step to a successful martini is knowing what you want, which can be difficult with drinks that people order frequently, but don't always understand precisely how they like it. Lockwood has a litany of questions geared to making certain his guests receive exactly what they're hoping for and you should ask yourself the same.

"I usually always ask, do you want gin or do you want vodka? How dirty would you like it?" explains Lockwood. "And I always ask if they want it shaken or if they want it stirred. And then garnish."

The key variables, then, are the base spirit, how much brine to use (aka how dirty the martini should be), shaken or stirred (which affects the texture and ice), and what garnish you'd like, which can vary from olives to twists of citrus. Ultimately each option is a matter of preference, but these choices are pronounced in a drink as simple as a martini. "These are very important questions to ask," says Lockwood.

The point is, why be disappointed with a drink that doesn't meet your expectations? It's one reason people who make the same drink at home that they order at a bar are never quite satisfied. All this is to say, know what you like and go in with a game plan so you come out with a dirty martini you'll like.

