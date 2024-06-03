9 Tips For The Crispiest Grilled Cheese You've Ever Had

Few dishes are as quintessentially American as the classic grilled cheese. Loved by kids and adults equally, the comforting feeling you get when dipping a crusty sandwich into tomato soup is unparalleled, even by the most fancy dishes. While no one knows the exact date the first grilled cheese was born, it's believed to have been created around the 1920s and '30s during the Depression era when processed cheeses still remained low in cost. Even though it was cheap, it was still delicious, and it has remained popular ever since. Even today, during times of shrinkflation at the grocery store, the grilled cheese is relied upon.

Advertisement

While the sandwich "recipe" is as basic as it can get in theory — bread plus cheese griddled in a pan until toasty — there are actually a few techniques that can be learned and utilized for making the best, crispiest grilled cheese sandwiches. From choosing the right bread to the right pan, we've got you covered. Let's get into it.