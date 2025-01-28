The Case For Highlighting One Cheese On Your Next Cheese Board

Party trays like cheese and charcuterie boards have very nearly become a requirement for entertaining guests. Their resurgent popularity has been a boon for deli owners and cheesemongers, but can be a burden for the home entertainer. Buying, preparing, and arranging multiple cheeses takes time and energy. But a complex, carefully designed cheese board can look picked over in no time, with messy knives and bits of prosciutto mixed in with the now-sweating Manchego slices. It's also disappointing ending the night with a tray scattered with dried-out bits of sliced cheeses that inevitably get tossed.

Instead of impressing with a bounty of mundane cheddars and Monterey Jack, consider focusing on one type of cheese at your next party. While there's much to be said for variety and flavor balance that Ina Garten strives for when shopping at her favorite cheese shop, we don't always have the time or desire for such complexity. What's more, focusing on a single block or style of cheese actually allows for a different inventiveness: You can buy one unique cheese that costs as much as or less than several everyday options. Or theme the rest of your plate (crackers, meats, fruits) around the highlighted cheese. It's also a speedy option when whipping up plates for yourself and one other person, so you can get to the wine drinking faster!