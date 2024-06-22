How To Make The Best Old-Fashioned You've Ever Had

The Old-Fashioned is possibly the premier classic American cocktail. Comprising a few simple ingredients, the Old-Fashioned allows each component to shine. It is a relatively simple cocktail, made with just bitters, bourbon, a hint of sugar, and some orange peel and cherry for garnish.

Advertisement

Evidence of the Old-Fashioned cocktail shows up as far back as the 1700s, when simple whiskey cocktails came into fashion. By the late 1800s, more fruit-forward cocktails with added ingredients and complexities came into vogue. This spawned patrons to harken back to simple "old fashioned" style whiskey cocktails, and thus the Old-Fashioned as we know it today took its shape.

Over the years, people have played with the Old-Fashioned, at times adding muddled fruit or other ingredient swaps to put a spin on it, but the beauty of this cocktail is in its simplicity. To make the best Old-Fashioned, you don't need many ingredients or equipment. Any bartender worth their salt should be able to make one, but if you are a lover of the drink, we can show you how to make the best Old-Fashioned right at home.

Advertisement