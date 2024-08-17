Caramelized onions are a tasty topping that adds a rich sweetness and savory umami depth to any dish. Whether on top of a burger or sandwich, tossed into a salad, or spread over a pizza, caramelized onions are an instant flavor boost.

The problem with caramelized onions, though, is the time they take to prepare. But you can caramelize onions way faster with an easy steaming technique. It might sound counterintuitive, but adding water to the pan can cut your caramelization time in half or more, to right around 30 minutes.

To properly caramelize, you need to cook your onions slowly in a hot pan with plenty of oil or butter. This allows the sugars to caramelize and the Maillard reaction to do its thing, turning the onions from translucent to golden to brown. But sometimes you don't have an hour or more to babysit your pan (and just FYI, that popular baking soda shortcut to speed up the process doesn't work). This steaming trick is the perfect way to pull off caramelized onions in a pinch.

