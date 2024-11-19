It's no secret that blue cheese can be controversial — so let's make it even more so! Adding a small amount of the sharp, strong cheese to your ice cream has been endorsed by the likes of Gordon Ramsay and the savory scoop stars at Salt & Straw, and it truly adds a punch to each bite. It's not a mild flavor by anyone's standards, but pairing it with poached pears or figs lends an extra sweetness that balances out the surprising savoriness. Topping your cone with plain chopped or wet walnuts is a great way to introduce a new texture alongside the creaminess.

When using blue cheese as an ice cream topping, try to avoid large crumbles, which can be overwhelming. Vanilla or dark chocolate are equally ideal pairings, but you could also opt for something fruity like black raspberry (with or without chocolate chips).

As far as which cheese to pick, that depends on your comfort level with the intentionally moldy funk of blue cheese. Gorgonzola is on the milder end, and Roquefort is far on the other, so if you're apprehensive, maybe start with something light and work your way up from there if you find it agreeable. If you do learn to enjoy blue cheese, though, a whole world of pairings will open itself up to you — experts even say that blue cheese pairs well with the Girl Scout Cookie classic Peanut Butter Patties.