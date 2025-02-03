Turn Your Favorite Bagel Into A Savory Breakfast Casserole And Thank Us Later

Casseroles are a sneaky breakfast savior, especially if you're serving a crowd. Prepped in advance, baked in the oven, and ready to eat after you've tackled your morning routine, there are few breakfast dishes as easy to make as they are delicious to eat. Plus, whether you're making a savory strata with sourdough or a sweet French toast casserole with challah or brioche, the best one-dish breakfast bakes are made with the bread going stale on your countertop.

Like a decadent bread pudding or herb-infused holiday stuffing, stale bread is better for your baking needs. No matter which type of bread you have on hand, pumpernickel or rye, white sourdough or whole wheat, your stale bread's crusty edges and dry interior can withstand a litany of liquids and the heat of the oven. But what about those bagels you bought last week?

Leftover bagels become hard as a rock if you ignore them long enough, which makes them the perfect base for a savory breakfast casserole. By layering your stale bagels with eggs, cheese, and your favorite bagel toppings, you can create a casserole that tastes as comfortingly nostalgic as that delicious bite of fresh bagel. Read on for a few of our favorite bagel breakfast casserole combinations.