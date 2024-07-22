How To Make Perfect Risotto Every Time

Risotto is one of those dishes that people regularly order when dining at a nice restaurant, but would never dream of making at home. This luxurious dish may seem complicated and impressive, but it isn't as difficult to make as you might expect. While there are some basics you have to know to properly execute risotto, once you master these, you too can produce professional quality results right from the comfort of your own kitchen.

That's where I come in. As a professional chef with nearly 18 years of experience, I have made my fair share of risotto recipes of every kind. Regardless of the precise ingredients you use, the fundamentals remain the same for every recipe. I am here to share those basics with you, along with some tips and tricks along the way, to help you produce the most creamy, fluffy, rich risotto possible. But first, let's take a look at what exactly risotto is.