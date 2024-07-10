How To Make The Best Bloody Mary You've Ever Tasted
While many cocktails lean more toward the sweet side, the Bloody Mary brings a tangy, savory flavor to the cocktail world. There are endless variations for the cocktail; some people prefer spicy, some prefer briney, but one thing we can all agree on is that a fresh, handmade Bloody Mary will always outshine one made with a mix.
The key to any Bloody Mary is the ingredients. While there are more ingredients in this drink than in some other cocktails, in the end, you are rewarded with a complex and savory beverage perfect for sipping on from brunch to dinner.
If you want to learn how to make the best Bloody Mary you've ever had, this article is for you. There are not a ton of steps, and this cocktail can easily be made with just a few simple tools. As long as you are willing to put a little care into the process, nothing will stop you from having the drink you deserve.
Tools you will need
As we mentioned, there are very few tools needed for a Bloody Mary. You will need a Collins glass, which is tall glass. This is different from a tumbler, which is much shorter. You will also need a long spoon to stir with and some way to make ice.
Lastly, you will need a way to juice a lemon because fresh lemon juice tastes better than store-bought. To juice the fruit without a juicer, you can simply use a knife to cut your lemon in half, insert a fork into the flesh, and wiggle it back and forth while you squeeze. You can also use the viral toothpick hack to juice the lemon without slicing it.
Picking your ingredients
The ingredients are the most important part of a great-tasting Bloody Mary. The cocktail is less about mixing skills and more about quality ingredients. First, pick your vodka. We are using Boyd & Blair potato vodka, which provides a neutral flavor. Once you have the classic Bloody Mary down, though, you can always mix it up to your taste by trying a flavored vodka, such as pepper vodka.
Next, you need tomato juice. Some people like to use V8, but that is not a straight tomato juice; it has other ingredients in it. We recommend R.W. Knudsen Family Organic Tomato Juice. Not only is it a tasty tomato juice, but because it is in a glass bottle, it doesn't take on the flavors of plastic or aluminum as some other options will.
After that, you will need Tabasco sauce, celery salt, ground pepper, and Worcestershire sauce. If you are trying to keep things vegan, use a vegan Worcestershire sauce. To complete the cocktail mixture, you will need freshly squeezed lemon juice.
Optional toppings
Finally, you will need something to top it all off. You can have fun with your toppings. Celery is traditional, but other people like carrot sticks or blue cheese-stuffed olives. You can even use items such as bacon for a crunchy bite and smoky taste or peppers for some spice. The choice is yours and will add personality to your drink.
Common mistakes
There are two common mistakes when making a Bloody Mary. The first is using low-quality ingredients. Using a cheap mix will negatively affect the flavor of your drink, as will using low-quality vodka. To have the best-tasting slate for your cocktail, make sure you are choosing the ideal base ingredients as a foundation.
Second, people will often overcomplicate making a Bloody Mary. Some will put ingredients in a blender or use a cocktail shaker. Both of these create more work and ultimately lead to an overly foamy drink, which disrupts the flavor and texture. Stick with a simple spoon to mix.
Step 1: Combine non-alcoholic ingredients
In your glass or pitcher, combine your non-alcoholic ingredients. This will be four ounces of tomato juice, two to three dashes of Tabasco sauce, a pinch of celery salt, one pinch of pepper, half an ounce of lemon juice, and two to three dashes of Worcestershire sauce. Mix with your spoon.
Step 2: Chill the mixture
This step is optional. If you are not planning on drinking your mix right away, you can place your cup or pitcher in the refrigerator. If you do plan to drink your Bloody Mary immediately, skip this step.
Step 3: Add your vodka
Once you are ready to drink your cocktail, add two ounces of vodka per glass. Mix with a spoon until fully combined.
Step 4: Add ice and stir
Finally, cool your drink with ice and add your toppings. This will give you a perfectly chilled, crisp, and flavorful Bloody Mary for sipping.
Bloody Mary variations
Now that you know how to make the best classic Bloody Mary, feel free to mix it up and find fun variations. If you are looking for something with more of a taste of the sea, look no further than this Seafood Bloody Mary recipe, or try swapping out the Worcestershire for fish sauce. For a savory and robust version of the drink, marinara sauce could be the secret ingredient you need.
To take your Bloody Mary from good to great, you can add ingredients such as MSG or horseradish. You can even introduce new flavors, like beet juice, to upgrade your Bloody Mary. The world is your oyster, which coincidentally goes great in Bloody Marys. So have fun.