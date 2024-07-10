How To Make The Best Bloody Mary You've Ever Tasted

While many cocktails lean more toward the sweet side, the Bloody Mary brings a tangy, savory flavor to the cocktail world. There are endless variations for the cocktail; some people prefer spicy, some prefer briney, but one thing we can all agree on is that a fresh, handmade Bloody Mary will always outshine one made with a mix.

The key to any Bloody Mary is the ingredients. While there are more ingredients in this drink than in some other cocktails, in the end, you are rewarded with a complex and savory beverage perfect for sipping on from brunch to dinner.

If you want to learn how to make the best Bloody Mary you've ever had, this article is for you. There are not a ton of steps, and this cocktail can easily be made with just a few simple tools. As long as you are willing to put a little care into the process, nothing will stop you from having the drink you deserve.