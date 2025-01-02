Crispy Chocolatey Brownie Brittle Recipe
Fudgy, cakey, served warm, or topped with a scoop of ice cream, there's just no wrong way to enjoy a batch of brownies. But what about brownie brittle? In recent years, brownie brittle has become a new chocolatey favorite, taking all of the goodness of brownies but transforming it into a crispy, crunchy little treat. Inspired by the crispy edges of brownies, which some people consider the best part, brownie brittle is for all those who can take or leave the gooey center pieces and much prefer a little bite in their treats.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse recently became a fan. "I'm a center-brownie kind of woman, but after trying brownie brittle for the first time, I totally get the appeal," Rosenhouse tells us. "By baking a standard brownie batter in a sheet pan, the layer becomes thinner and more exposed to the heat of the oven, creating a crisp result that's indulgent and totally delicious." Even those who are skeptical, don't let the crunchy texture fool you — this brittle is just as decadent as traditional brownies, especially when studded with rich chocolate morsels.
Crispy, crunchy, and ultra-chocolatey, this brownie batter is the perfect treat for those who wish every brownie piece could be a corner one.
Ingredients
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ⅔ cup (4 ounces) chopped dark chocolate or chocolate chips
- 2 large egg whites
- 1 cup granulated sugar, divided
- 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon ground instant espresso powder
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ teaspoon baking powder
Optional Ingredients
- ½ cup chocolate chips and/or chopped walnuts or pecans
- Flaky sea salt, as desired
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Coat a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray and line with parchment paper. Set aside.
- In a small pot, melt the butter.
- Remove from heat, add chocolate, and stir until smooth.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whip egg whites to soft peaks.
- Sprinkle in ¼ cup granulated sugar and whip to medium peaks.
- Stir remaining ¾ cup sugar, cocoa powder, espresso powder, and salt into melted chocolate mixture until smooth.
- Fold chocolate mixture gently into whipped egg whites until still streaky but combined.
- Add flour and baking powder; fold in gently until incorporated.
- Pour into prepared baking pan and spread evenly.
- Sprinkle with chocolate chips and/or chopped nuts and flaky sea salt if desired.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes until firm to the touch.
- Cool on the baking sheet at least 15 minutes, then break into shards.
- Serve or store in an airtight container at room temperature.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|195
|Total Fat
|9.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|15.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|25.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.3 g
|Total Sugars
|19.0 g
|Sodium
|98.3 mg
|Protein
|2.0 g
How do you store brownie brittle?
The best part of this brownie brittle recipe is that it makes a generous amount, perfect for sharing or saving for yourself. Even better, it can be stored for quite a while to satisfy each and every chocolatey desire that may strike. Whether you're planning ahead for a movie might or just want a handy treat on hand, its versatility makes it a go-to snack.
For short-term storage, keep the brittle in a cool, dry place in an airtight container or zip-top bag. Stored properly, it will stay fresh for a about a week at room temperature (if it isn't eaten up well before then). For longer storage, transfer to a freezer-safe zip-top bag or airtight container and freeze for up to three months. When you're ready to enjoy, simply let the brittle stand at room temperature for a few minutes. It will return to its crispy, rich glory, tasting as fresh as the day it was baked.
How can I change up this brownie brittle recipe?
Once you've mastered this brownie brittle recipe, you can easily change it up to suit the season or your mood. For a flavor boost, try adding extracts like peppermint or orange, or incorporate citrus zest for a fresh, tangy note. A hint of cinnamon or cayenne can introduce warmth, while a swirl of peanut butter, Nutella, or dulce de leche before baking can add an indulgent richness.
For extra chocolatey intensity, fold in chopped chocolate — white, milk, or dark — before baking. Mix-ins like mini M&M's, toffee bits, dried cherries, shredded coconut, or any other favorites can take it to the next level. Chopped nuts, like pecans or walnuts, can be sprinkled over the top, or folded into the brownie batter before baking. You can even top the brownies with festive sprinkles, or a drizzle of melted chocolate for added flair. The sky's the limit!