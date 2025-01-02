Crispy Chocolatey Brownie Brittle Recipe

Fudgy, cakey, served warm, or topped with a scoop of ice cream, there's just no wrong way to enjoy a batch of brownies. But what about brownie brittle? In recent years, brownie brittle has become a new chocolatey favorite, taking all of the goodness of brownies but transforming it into a crispy, crunchy little treat. Inspired by the crispy edges of brownies, which some people consider the best part, brownie brittle is for all those who can take or leave the gooey center pieces and much prefer a little bite in their treats.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse recently became a fan. "I'm a center-brownie kind of woman, but after trying brownie brittle for the first time, I totally get the appeal," Rosenhouse tells us. "By baking a standard brownie batter in a sheet pan, the layer becomes thinner and more exposed to the heat of the oven, creating a crisp result that's indulgent and totally delicious." Even those who are skeptical, don't let the crunchy texture fool you — this brittle is just as decadent as traditional brownies, especially when studded with rich chocolate morsels.