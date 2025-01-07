The Store-Bought Ingredient Ina Garten Thinks Is Just Fine To Use When Baking

If Ina Garten says store bought is fine, store bought is just fine. Ina Garten is a fount of kitchen wisdom and recipe hacks (like her 3-flavor rule for developing a dish). Garten also advocates for sumptuous meals that are simple to achieve. If you don't know her for memorable recipes like her decadent take on chocolate cake or her rustic roast chicken, you'll know her for her catchphrase, "store bought is fine." Lucky for Ina fans and pastry-lovers, pre-made pastry dough falls in the "store bought is fine" category.

The process of making homemade puff pastry can feel like a daunting undertaking, but it's an essential component of countless savory and sweet confections. Puff pastry forms the flaky base of treats like asparagus and lemon ricotta tarts, or sweet, handheld turnovers. In Garten's case, the chef affirms store-bought puff pastry is the accessible answer to completing her French apple tart recipe.