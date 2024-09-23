The Simple Secret That Brings More Flavor To Corn On The Cob
As far as food pairings go, corn on the cob and butter are a match made in culinary heaven. It can be as simple as boiling a few ears of corn, sprinkling on some salt, and then slathering on the butter. Or, you can get creative by grilling the corn with extra toppings, like bacon. However, there's an even simpler way to dress up your butter and bring an extra punch of flavor to corn on the cob: compound butter.
Compound butter, sometimes called "beurre composé" in French cooking, might sound intimidating to the everyday home chef, but it's actually very easy to make. All you have to do is soften your butter, whip it together with other ingredients like herbs or garlic, and then pop it in the fridge to let it firm up again.
There are a wide variety of compound butter flavors to explore for corn on the cob, so don't be afraid to get creative. Garlic, cilantro, thyme, parsley, or chives are all great options that will bring a savory component and complement your sweet corn. Using fresh minced or finely-chopped herbs will result in the best taste, but you could use dried ones from your spice cabinet in a pinch. If you like some heat, try adding spicy paprika or Cajun seasoning to your butter for an extra kick. You can even add lime juice and zest or grated cheese for your own play on Mexican elote.
How to make your compound butter
Any butter can be made into compound butter, but be sure to check out the label to ensure you are buying the best quality butter. Unsalted is best in this situation because it gives you a clean slate when it comes to adding seasonings. However, if all you have access to is salted butter, just refrain from adding any extra salt when you're mixing the ingredients together.
Once you've bought your butter, let it sit out until it's room temperature. This will soften the butter and make it easier to whip. Next, simply combine all your ingredients in a bowl, and mix well. Lastly, transfer your creation to the center of a piece of parchment paper or wax paper, mold the butter into a log shape, fold the paper over top, and twist the ends to keep everything covered and in place. It will need at least an hour in the refrigerator to harden.
Once your corn is cooked, your compound butter is ready for its debut. Simply lather it on a steamy ear of corn and enjoy. Your butter will last for about a week in the fridge, so use that opportunity to upgrade the rest of your meals for the week. It would go great with other vegetables, melted over a steak, or simply just spread over a dinner roll. You can freeze any remaining compound butter for up to three months.