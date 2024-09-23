The Simple Secret That Brings More Flavor To Corn On The Cob

As far as food pairings go, corn on the cob and butter are a match made in culinary heaven. It can be as simple as boiling a few ears of corn, sprinkling on some salt, and then slathering on the butter. Or, you can get creative by grilling the corn with extra toppings, like bacon. However, there's an even simpler way to dress up your butter and bring an extra punch of flavor to corn on the cob: compound butter.

Compound butter, sometimes called "beurre composé" in French cooking, might sound intimidating to the everyday home chef, but it's actually very easy to make. All you have to do is soften your butter, whip it together with other ingredients like herbs or garlic, and then pop it in the fridge to let it firm up again.

There are a wide variety of compound butter flavors to explore for corn on the cob, so don't be afraid to get creative. Garlic, cilantro, thyme, parsley, or chives are all great options that will bring a savory component and complement your sweet corn. Using fresh minced or finely-chopped herbs will result in the best taste, but you could use dried ones from your spice cabinet in a pinch. If you like some heat, try adding spicy paprika or Cajun seasoning to your butter for an extra kick. You can even add lime juice and zest or grated cheese for your own play on Mexican elote.

