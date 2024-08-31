The #1 Expert Tip To Upgrade A Basic White Bread Recipe

Experimentation is the name of the game here. In Modernist Cuisine's latest cookbook, "Modernist Bread at Home," Nathan Myhrvold and his team pushed the envelope with recipes for sweet potato, apple pie, and artichoke sandwich breads. He even suggests pureeing canned fruits or vegetables and mixing them into the dough. On the less experimental side, cinnamon raisin or olive bread also falls into the white-breads-with-inclusions category. As for texture, Myhrvold mentions he adds hydrated, toasted bran and germ to his whole wheat bread as inclusions. The resulting loaf is less dense than traditional whole wheat bread but still includes the whole grain.

One of Myhrvold's favorite techniques to further boost flavor involves pressure caramelizing ingredients such as nuts, grains, or dried fruits using sugar, butter, and baking soda in an Instant Pot or pressure cooker. The team also likes to play with different flours for taste and texture, such as "a Japanese sandwich bread, which includes rice flour in the dough and [...] topped with furikake," Myhrvold says. But, figuring out how to add these inclusions correctly into a white bread recipe — and how much to add — isn't as simple as just plopping them in the dough. There are a few concepts to consider.