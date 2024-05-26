The Best Cheese Pairings For Girl Scout Cookies According To Experts
Forget daffodils and cherry blossoms. Forget tulips blooming and pollen-freckled streets. For some, there's only one true indication that spring is on its merry way: Girl Scout cookies. You can find them for sale on the street, sold by local Girl Scout troops, or online. They're primarily available for purchase for roughly four months a year, from January through April. For that reason, many Girl Scout cookie aficionados buy their treats in bulk to get them through those long, hard, cookieless months. And those stacks of cookies do pile up, perhaps inspiring cookie collectors to become more adventurous with their snacking habits. Pairing them with wine and cocktails is not an uncommon practice, but maybe it's time to go an even more nontraditional route by pairing your cookies with cheese.
These may seem like incompatible foods. However, you may find that a cut of cheese is exactly what your Thin Mint (or Samosa or Tagalong) has been missing all along.
To find the perfect cheese pairings, Chowhound got exclusive advice from John Montez and Kathleen Serino of Murray's Cheese, a specialty cheese retailer based out of New York City. Montez serves as Assistant Manager of Education for Murray's Cheese, and Serino serves as National Training and Curriculum Manager. Both experts gave their unique insights into the absolute best cheese accompaniments to the classic cookie treats.
Samoas/Caramel DeLites
They're sweet and crumbly, with a tasty caramel and coconut coating and delicate chocolate drizzle. There is a reason that Samoas, also known as Caramel DeLites, are the Girl Scout's second best selling cookie (right behind Thin Mints). Samoas don't shy away from sweetness, instead leaning into the warmth of its rich caramel toasted coconut coating. So what is the ideal cheese pairing for such a delite-ful little cookie?
According to John Montez, the best pairing for a crunchy Samoa is a cut of aged goat Gouda. The cheese tends towards the hard side, and has crystals throughout, which gives it a surprisingly crunchy texture. In terms of flavor, this Gouda is on the sweet side, with a warm flavor that recalls toasted sugar.
The secret to its unique flavor profile falls on the use of warm water during the process of rising whey from the curd of the cheese, according to Montez, this process gives the cheese tasting notes of "...caramel, toffee, and whiskey when it ages." These flavors will certainly enhance the sweetness of the iconic Samoa, and the crystals interspersed within the cheese will perfectly complement the crunchy texture of the cookie.
Lemon-Ups
Needing inspiration, or simply a small treat to brighten up your day? Look no further than Lemon-Ups. Though the lemon flavored cookie is one of the newer Girl Scout cookies, having been introduced in 2020, Lemon-Ups have quickly become a favorite among Girl Scout cookie fans. The citrus cookies are both tart and sweet, and feature inspirational messages such as "I am a leader" and "I am a go-getter" on the front. The cookies also feature an iced bottom that gives a punch of sweetness to the cookie.
And this bright and lemony cookie deserves a cheese pairing that can match its tart taste. And according to Kathleen Serino, there is only one cheese that can hold up to the Lemon-Up. Fresh goat cheese, also called chevre, is a soft, creamy cheese with a acidic edge that pairs perfectly with a Lemon-Up.
Serino points out that goat cheese's "[c]lean, mild, milky flavors...can be a nice complement to a lemon cookies." He also suggests giving the citrus cookie a cheesecake twist by pairing it with a mixed milk cheese, which blends cow, sheep, and goat milks together. In particular, Serino recommends Murray's La Tur cheese. And she is quite literal with his cheesecake inspiration, saying that cookie connoisseurs should "[t]hink of the La Tur as the slightly fluffy yet rich, sweet yet tangy filling, and the crispy cookie becomes the 'pie crust'!"
Toffee-tastic
Toffee-tastic is one incredible cookie. A gluten-free option, the toffee-infused cookie doesn't skimp on flavor. The cookie has a crumbly shortbread-like base that leans into a butter-rich flavor and is interspersed with crunchy, caramel-tasting toffee bits that make them almost impossible to put down. Toffee-tastic truly lives up to its name. So what kind of cheese could possibly live up to the Toffee-tastic taste?
Well, as it happens, you can't do better than Gouda. In particular, Kathleen Serino recommends Murray's Estate Gouda. Gouda is a semi-hard cheese originating from the Netherlands and is quintessentially Dutch. The cheese is characterized by its warm taste and crystals distributed throughout its middle. And Murray's Estate Gouda is no exception to this description. Yet, it has its own unique character that can perfectly complement your box of Toffee-tastic cookies.
Serino notes that Murray's Estate Gouda is a cow's milk cheese that is "known for its subtle crème brûlée flavor and dense texture". And this warm, burnt sugar taste is the perfect accompaniment to the toffee-based cookie. And just think about how those signature gouda crystals will pair with the crunchy toffee bits. If you can't get your hands on a wedge of Murray's Estate Gouda, you can rest assured that a good deal of aged goudas can pair well with Toffee-tastic cookies, as Serino points out, many aged goudas "...have notes of butterscotch, or caramel, browned butter or toffee..." which work well with the similar toffee flavors of your cookie.
Tagalongs/Peanutbutter Patties
They're crispy, crunchy, and irresistibly peanut butter-y. Yes, the Tagalong is an almost perfect cookie. And it's a core part of the Girl Scout's annual cookie line-up. Each Tagalong, also known as Peanutbutter Pattie, consists of a crunchy cookie base and a peanut butter filling. The cookie is coated with rich and delicious chocolate that perfectly contrasts the saltiness of the peanut butter filling. And who can resist the draw of chocolate and peanut butter? It's a classic for a reason. So what cheese, then, can hold its own between two such distinct and complementary flavors?
It could only be blue, Murray's Cave Aged Reserve Barnstorm Blue to be exact. For the savory, sweet treat John Montez recommends Murray's very own bold blue cheese. He describes the Aged Reserve Barnstorm Blue as having "...earthy and rich brownie flavors..." which "...turn savory and salty as you get to the rind." Now doesn't that mix of salty and sweet sound familiar? That, combined with the softer texture of the middle and the firmer washed rind, also recalls the Tagalong's mix of creamy, crumbled, and crunchy. A complex blue cheese, paired with the classic, sweet cookie can make for a rich, deep pairing perfect for a luxurious night spent inside, paired also with a fine pour of sherry.
Trefoils
Perhaps you're in the mood for something a bit simpler, a cookie that offers sweet and buttery delight for cookie connoisseurs of all ages. In this case, you'll want to choose a Trefoil. The staple Girl Scout cookie is simple, a plain shortbread cookie that is crumbly, buttery, and a great base for many flavor pairings. When pairing this cookie with a cheese, Kathleen Serino found that the cookie was "...singular from a cheese pairing perspective." She noted that the trefoils are "...a blank canvas, and a very good match with a range of cheeses".
For this reason, a great number of cheeses can work with the cookie. But in particular, Serino recommends a cheese that can give a punch to the somewhat basic confection, such as a French blue cheese like Roquefort or Saint Agur. Roquefort is a sheep's milk blue cheese, and has a particularly salty, meaty flavor that can add immense complexity to a box of trefoils. Saint Agur is a smoother cow's milk cheese that has a more spreadable consistency. It isn't as savory as Roquefort, but does have a nice sharpness that is balanced out by a nice, velvety consistency. This would play well with the sweet shortbread cookie, making for a nice topper to your cookie, one that cuts through the sweetness while not overpowering its flavor. This is just the beginning of your trefoil possibilities, and there are plenty of blue cheeses to choose from. Just don't be afraid to be bold.
Girl Scout S'mores
Once upon a time, you needed a fire to make s'mores. The classic camping treat consists of chocolate and a fire-toasted marshmallow sandwiched between two graham crackers. The snack recalls fond summertime memories and is positively nostalgic. And this is the exact spirit that the Girl Scout's iteration of the S'mores cookie captures so perfectly. The Girl Scout S'mores consists of two graham cracker cookies with a marshmallow and chocolate flavored filling. Originally introduced in 2016, the cookie is a newer addition the Girl Scout's cookie line-up, but it fits perfectly in line with the youth organization's spirit of independence and outdoor endeavors.
So what cheese should you add to this campfire classic? Serino recommends "...an aged cheddar with a little sweetness". Of course, this is a rather broad recommendation, so Serino advises you consult with a local cheesemonger to help you select the best cheddar. However, Serino also recommended Murray's High Plains Cheddar, which is slightly sweet, with both cream and toasty flavors, which would perfectly complement the cookie. Serino also suggests a burrata to pair with this cookie, or mascarpone, which are both mild and creamy. As to which choice is best, you can try each for yourself and see which one you prefer.
Do-si-dos
They're crunchy and delicious with a creamy peanut butter center. Yes, the Do-si-do is a certified classic. Consisting of peanut butter sandwiched between two oatmeal cookies, milk may have indeed found its new favorite cookies. You wouldn't be amiss eating these cookies straight from the box, uncomplicated by any accompaniment. However, if you're looking to expand your cookie's horizons, Kathleen Serino has the perfect pick for you, and she's going old school with her recommendation.
"Call me crazy," Serino says, "but I want an American Cheese with this to bring me back to my school lunch box days with cheesy sandwich crackers with peanut butter!" That's right, American cheese, that simple, pre-sliced delight is just what your Do-si-do might need to shine. The cheese is nostalgic, just like the cookie, and has a bright, sharp taste that complements the peanut butter flavor of the cookie.
However, if you're looking for a more sophisticated pairing, Serino suggests a nice orange cheddar. You can go with your personal favorite cheddar for this pick. Serino also recommends choosing an aged or clothbound cheddar, which tends to have more depth of flavor. This will bring out the absolute best in your cookie, giving a sharp contrast to the mellow oatmeal cookie, and a delightful salty pairing to your peanut butter that recalls the classic cheese and peanut butter cracker treats once found in your lunchbox.
Thin Mints
Love them or hate them, there is no disputing that Thin Mints are perhaps the most iconic Girl Scout cookie. And they're also the best selling member of their cookie lineup. The cookies consist of a crunchy, minty chocolate cookie base and a deep dark chocolate coating. Fans love them for their crunch and minty flavor, which really pops after a few hours spent in the freezer. They're fantastic on their own, or crushed to use as an ice cream topping. Indeed, there are infinite ways to enjoy the Thin Mint. So why not pair them with a bit of cheese?
Of course, this unique cookie requires an equally unique cheese pairing. And for Thin Mints, John Montez recommends a fresh robiola, a soft Italian cheese that has a spreadable texture and light, zesty flavor perfect for lightening up the intensely chocolatey cookie. According to Montez, a robiola "...will add a bit of richness and complement the mint and chocolate." The addition of this decadent cheese might just help you to sit and savor the infinitely snackable cookie, helping you gain an even deeper appreciation for one of the best baked goods in the Girl Scout cookie lineup.
Of course, you should feel free to use your own imagination when pairing your cookies and cheese. Both Serino and Montez encourage boundless imagination when pairing these delicious cookies with some seriously gourmet cheese. There really is no wrong way to enjoy a Girl Scout cookie.