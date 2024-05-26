The Best Cheese Pairings For Girl Scout Cookies According To Experts

Forget daffodils and cherry blossoms. Forget tulips blooming and pollen-freckled streets. For some, there's only one true indication that spring is on its merry way: Girl Scout cookies. You can find them for sale on the street, sold by local Girl Scout troops, or online. They're primarily available for purchase for roughly four months a year, from January through April. For that reason, many Girl Scout cookie aficionados buy their treats in bulk to get them through those long, hard, cookieless months. And those stacks of cookies do pile up, perhaps inspiring cookie collectors to become more adventurous with their snacking habits. Pairing them with wine and cocktails is not an uncommon practice, but maybe it's time to go an even more nontraditional route by pairing your cookies with cheese.

Advertisement

These may seem like incompatible foods. However, you may find that a cut of cheese is exactly what your Thin Mint (or Samosa or Tagalong) has been missing all along.

To find the perfect cheese pairings, Chowhound got exclusive advice from John Montez and Kathleen Serino of Murray's Cheese, a specialty cheese retailer based out of New York City. Montez serves as Assistant Manager of Education for Murray's Cheese, and Serino serves as National Training and Curriculum Manager. Both experts gave their unique insights into the absolute best cheese accompaniments to the classic cookie treats.