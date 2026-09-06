Cheeseburger Skewers Recipe

As a former caterer, I have a deep fondness for food on a stick. Sweet or savory, hot or cold, skewered foods are easy to serve, portable, and allow for tasting a variety of creative preparations. One of my favorite themes when entertaining is to create miniaturized versions of popular foods that can be eaten in one bite or dipped and enjoyed. This recipe for cheeseburger skewers is a perfect example of a scaled-down favorite. Buttery toasted brioche cubes serve as the buns for tiny and juicy burgers topped with extra sharp melty white cheddar. Folds of crispy candied bacon are topped with zesty dill pickle rounds and sweet cherry tomatoes. These burger-bites are perfect for dunking into a creamy sauce made with Kewpie mayo, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and a dash of smoked paprika and roasted garlic powder. These tiny cheeseburgers are colorful and super flavorful, making them a crowd-pleaser for any event.

When it comes to skewering food, mise en place is your key to success. Having all of your ingredients ready to go allows you to work in an assembly-line fashion when putting food together. You also want to keep a careful eye on temperatures — hot burgers, cold pickles — so that your skewers will be as tasty as possible. Get creative with the presentation. Use colorful platters, or put your dipping sauce in disposable shot glasses and lay a cheeseburger skewer over top. No matter how you serve them, these delightful and delicious skewers won't last for long!