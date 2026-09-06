Cheeseburger Skewers Recipe
As a former caterer, I have a deep fondness for food on a stick. Sweet or savory, hot or cold, skewered foods are easy to serve, portable, and allow for tasting a variety of creative preparations. One of my favorite themes when entertaining is to create miniaturized versions of popular foods that can be eaten in one bite or dipped and enjoyed. This recipe for cheeseburger skewers is a perfect example of a scaled-down favorite. Buttery toasted brioche cubes serve as the buns for tiny and juicy burgers topped with extra sharp melty white cheddar. Folds of crispy candied bacon are topped with zesty dill pickle rounds and sweet cherry tomatoes. These burger-bites are perfect for dunking into a creamy sauce made with Kewpie mayo, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and a dash of smoked paprika and roasted garlic powder. These tiny cheeseburgers are colorful and super flavorful, making them a crowd-pleaser for any event.
When it comes to skewering food, mise en place is your key to success. Having all of your ingredients ready to go allows you to work in an assembly-line fashion when putting food together. You also want to keep a careful eye on temperatures — hot burgers, cold pickles — so that your skewers will be as tasty as possible. Get creative with the presentation. Use colorful platters, or put your dipping sauce in disposable shot glasses and lay a cheeseburger skewer over top. No matter how you serve them, these delightful and delicious skewers won't last for long!
Gather the cheeseburger skewers ingredients
To make the cheeseburger skewers, you will need ground beef that is preferably 80% lean and 20% fat to maximize the flavor in these tiny patties. You will need kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper for seasoning your beef patties and some extra-sharp white cheddar (yellow is fine, too) for melting. You will make candied bacon by brushing maple syrup on thick-cut smoked bacon strips before oven-baking to crisp perfection. For assembling, you will need some sturdy wooden skewers (I like bamboo) that are at least 5 inches long. The base of your skewer will start with a cube of brioche that was tossed in unsalted butter and crisped up in the oven. You will also need round dill pickle slices and cherry tomatoes. To make the tasty dipping sauce, you will need Kewpie mayonnaise, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, smoked paprika, and roasted garlic powder. The Kewpie mayo is extra rich with a thick and creamy texture, and the roasted garlic powder adds a mellow flavor without being too sharp.
Step 1: Make the burger sauce
To make the burger sauce, whisk together the mayonnaise, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, smoked paprika, and garlic powder in a small bowl until smooth.
Step 2: Refrigerate the burger sauce
Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Step 3: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 4: Prepare a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with foil and parchment paper and fit it with a rack.
Step 5: Lay the bacon on the rack
Lay the bacon pieces evenly over the rack.
Step 6: Brush the bacon with syrup
Brush the maple syrup onto the bacon.
Step 7: Bake the bacon
Bake for about 20 minutes until caramelized and crisp, flipping the bacon once.
Step 8: Transfer the bacon to a plate
Remove the bacon from the oven and transfer it to a paper towel-lined plate. Set aside.
Step 9: Toss the brioche with the butter
Toss the brioche with the melted butter.
Step 10: Arrange the brioche on a baking sheet
Line a separate baking sheet with parchment and arrange the buttered brioche in a single layer.
Step 11: Toast the brioche
Bake for 5 minutes until golden brown and crisp on the outside. Remove from the oven and arrange in rows on a cutting board.
Step 12: Form the beef into patties
Form the beef into 16 patties.
Step 13: Preheat a skillet
Preheat a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 14: Place the patties in the skillet
Place the patties in the skillet and season with the salt and pepper.
Step 15: Sear the patties
Press down gently to sear and cook for 2 minutes on the first side.
Step 16: Flip the patties
Flip the patties and repeat with the pressing and seasoning, cooking for another 2 minutes.
Step 17: Add the cheese
Place a cheese square on the top of each patty.
Step 18: Cover the skillet
Cover the skillet with a lid for 30 seconds to melt the cheese.
Step 19: Assemble the cheeseburgers
To assemble the skewers, place a patty on top of a brioche toast.
Step 20: Add the bacon, pickle, and tomato
Fold a bacon strip to fit on top of the cheese, then follow with a pickle slice and tomato half, facing cut-side-down.
Step 21: Drive the skewer through the center of the cheeseburger
Drive a bamboo skewer straight down through the center of the stack to the bottom of the brioche.
Step 22: Repeat with all the skewers
Repeat with the remaining skewers.
Step 23: Serve the cheeseburger skewers with the sauce
Serve the cheeseburger skewers on a board or platter with small bowls of the burger sauce for dipping.
What can I serve with cheeseburger skewers for an appetizer board?
Cheeseburger Skewers Recipe
With buttery brioche, a tiny burger, extra sharp cheese, candied bacon, and a pickle, our cheeseburger skewers are perfect with a burger sauce for dipping.
Ingredients
- For the sauce
- ½ cup Kewpie mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons ketchup
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ¼ teaspoon roasted garlic powder
- For the candied bacon
- 8 slices thick-cut smoked bacon, cut in half crosswise
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- For the brioche toasts and patties
- Brioche buns, cut into 16 (1 ½-inch) squares
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1 pound 80/20 ground beef
- Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper, for seasoning
- 4 slices extra-sharp white cheddar, cut into 16 squares
- For assembling
- 16 dill pickle round slices
- 8 cherry tomatoes, cut in half crosswise
- 16 (5-inch) bamboo skewers
Directions
- To make the burger sauce, whisk together the mayonnaise, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, smoked paprika, and garlic powder in a small bowl until smooth.
- Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Line a baking sheet with foil and parchment paper and fit it with a rack.
- Lay the bacon pieces evenly over the rack.
- Brush the maple syrup onto the bacon.
- Bake for about 20 minutes until caramelized and crisp, flipping the bacon once.
- Remove the bacon from the oven and transfer it to a paper towel-lined plate. Set aside.
- Toss the brioche with the melted butter.
- Line a separate baking sheet with parchment and arrange the buttered brioche in a single layer.
- Bake for 5 minutes until golden brown and crisp on the outside. Remove from the oven and arrange in rows on a cutting board.
- Form the beef into 16 patties.
- Preheat a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat.
- Place the patties in the skillet and season with the salt and pepper.
- Press down gently to sear and cook for 2 minutes on the first side.
- Flip the patties and repeat with the pressing and seasoning, cooking for another 2 minutes.
- Place a cheese square on the top of each patty.
- Cover the skillet with a lid for 30 seconds to melt the cheese.
- To assemble the skewers, place a patty on top of a brioche toast.
- Fold a bacon strip to fit on top of the cheese, then follow with a pickle slice and tomato half, facing cut-side-down.
- Drive a bamboo skewer straight down through the center of the stack to the bottom of the brioche.
- Repeat with the remaining skewers.
- Serve the cheeseburger skewers on a board or platter with small bowls of the burger sauce for dipping.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|241
|Total Fat
|20.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|43.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|5.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.9 g
|Total Sugars
|3.3 g
|Sodium
|784.5 mg
|Protein
|9.0 g
How far in advance can skewers be assembled, and what is the best way to reheat leftovers?
These skewers are certainly the most delicious when consumed immediately after you assemble them, while the cheese is still oozing, and you have the contrast between the cool veggies and the piping hot burgers. The wonderful thing about these cheeseburger skewers, however, is that they are just as delicious when served room temperature on a party buffet. Because the brioche is toasted, this helps to prevent a soggy "bun," and the layers are assembled so that the tomato and pickle juices stay atop the crispy bacon. If you're prepping for a party and you want to assemble the skewers in advance of serving, try just layering the brioche, melted cheese-topped burger, and bacon. This can be done up to 2 hours in advance. The semi-skewers can then be reheated before you add the dill pickle slices and cherry tomato halves just before serving.
If you find that you have leftover skewers or want to intentionally make a big batch to save some for later, an air fryer is a quick and easy vessel for re-melting and re-crisping. Although you can leave the vegetables intact, I prefer to remove them before I put the skewers in the air fryer, then replace them once the bottom halves of the skewers are hot and ready. Wrap your skewers in foil before placing them in the air fryer to prevent over-drying, and check them frequently, as they will not take long to become warm and fresh once again.
Why is 80/20 ground beef used in these cheeseburger skewers? Can I use something else?
One thing to keep in mind when you are shopping for ground beef is that certain recipes work best with a specific ratio of fat to lean meat. For recipes that feature the ground beef, such as meatballs, meatloaf, or burgers, a ratio of at least 80% lean beef to 20% fat gives these preparations the desirable juicy, flavorful quality. Fat = flavor, and although it may not seem like the "healthiest" choice to go with a higher-fat ground beef, much of that fat will render out in the cooking process and leave the flavor behind. When looking at packaging in the meat department, ground chuck usually falls in the category of having a 15-20% fat ratio, while sirloin is leaner. A generalized "ground beef" distinction means that you are probably getting a mix of beef cuts, so pay close attention to the labeling percentages.
If you prefer to use a leaner variety of beef or another type of ground meat in this recipe, be careful not to overcook the patties, which will lead to them drying out. Ground turkey thighs will work well, as they are the poultry equivalent of 80/20 beef. For extra lean meat, consider incorporating a bit of extra fat, such as a touch of the Kewpie mayo or an egg yolk, to add some richness.