Pimento Cheese Deviled Eggs Recipe

If you've ever made a batch of hard-boiled eggs and found them impossible to peel, you're not alone. Fortunately, there are some tips and best practices to keep in mind to make those eggs a little easier to cleanly peel. To start, it's worth noting that old eggs are easier to peel than fresh ones — so if you have a carton of eggs that have been sitting in your fridge for a week, it will come in handy. Another hard-boiled egg hack to keep in mind is to start the eggs in boiling water (as opposed to cold water), as called for in this recipe. This process helps keep the egg whites from bonding to the shells, and in turn will give you eggs that are much easier to peel. Although there's some debate as to whether an ice bath helps make the eggs more peel-able, it is useful to stop the eggs from cooking. An ice bath is also essential in this recipe to ensure that your eggs cool down enough to be safely handled.

When it comes time to do some actual peeling, start by tapping the fat end of the egg on the counter. There is a small air pocket there that will allow you to get under the membrane. Once you start peeling under the membrane, the rest of the peeling process should go smoothly with clean removal of shells.