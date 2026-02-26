The Juiciest Lamb Burger Recipe
Whether you're a longtime fan of lamb or you've never cooked with it before, these lamb burgers are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Not only are they easy to prepare — they're also incredibly juicy and packed with bold, balanced flavor. The ground lamb is mixed with crumbled feta, fresh herbs, garlic, and red onion, creating a savory base with a distinctive creamy, salty richness in every bite. The brined feta is tossed in after mixing the meat to keep it from breaking down too much — creating irresistible, tangy pockets of creamy cheese throughout while keeping the burgers super juicy.
Just before serving, the burgers are brushed with an herbed oil that adds an extra layer of moisture and freshness. The burger is topped with a generous spoonful of cooling tzatziki, crisp cucumber ribbons, and punchy pickled onions to take it all right over the top. It's served on a toasty, buttery brioche bun for an indulgent base that holds all these hearty ingredients together. While lamb dishes can sometimes feel heavy or gamey, these burgers are the perfect middle ground — rich and satisfying, while also vibrant and full of fresh Mediterranean flavors.
Gather the ingredients for the juiciest lamb burgers
To prepare these lamb burgers, of course, you'll need to start with ground lamb — ideally one with enough fat to keep the patties juicy and flavorful as they cook. Finely chopped red onion adds kick and a touch of sweetness, with minced garlic for added complexity and depth. A trio of herbs, including fresh parsley, fresh mint, and dried oregano layer in bright, earthy flavor that complements the lamb without overpowering it. For seasoning, a simple mix of cracked black pepper and kosher salt brings balance to the patties. Fresh feta adds tang and moisture.
After cooking, the hot patties are brushed with a mix of olive oil, fresh herbs, and a hint of lemon zest for added moisture, a zesty finish, and even more herbaceous flavor. The burgers are served on brioche buns for a sturdy foundation that also adds a buttery sweetness. For an optional (but definitely recommended) finish, serve the burgers topped with fresh ribbons of cucumber, a slathering of creamy tzatziki, and pickled red onions for even more brightness and contrasting textures.
Step 1: Mix the burgers
In a large bowl, gently toss to combine the lamb, onion, garlic, 3 tablespoons minced parsley, mint, oregano, and black pepper.
Step 2: Add the feta
Gently mix in the feta and brine.
Step 3: Divide the meat
Divide the meat mixture into four sections.
Step 4: Shape into patties
Shape into patties, and set aside or refrigerate until ready to use.
Step 5: Prepare the herbed oil
In a small cup, mix to combine the reserved 1 tablespoon parsley with 2 tablespoons olive oil and lemon zest. Set aside.
Step 6: Season the patties
When ready to serve, season the patties with salt on both sides.
Step 7: Heat the oil
In a large skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat until shimmering.
Step 8: Cook the patties
Add the lamb patties and cook until browned on the first side.
Step 9: Flip and finish
Flip and cook until the internal temperature reaches 160 F.
Step 10: Brush with oil
Transfer to a clean plate and immediately brush the burgers with the herbed lemon olive oil.
Step 11: Assemble the lamb burgers
Place the burgers on toasted buns and garnish with optional cucumber ribbons, tzatziki, pickled red onions, or any other toppings as desired.
Step 12: Serve the burger
Serve immediately.
What pairs well with lamb burgers?
Our super-juicy lamb burgers, which are packed with Mediterranean flavors from feta, fresh herbs, and tzatziki sauce, are over-the-top delicious.
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground lamb
- ½ red onion, finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 4 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley, divided
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh mint
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon cracked black pepper
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 4 ounces brined feta, drained and cubed, plus 1 tablespoon reserved brine
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- Zest of ½ lemon
- 4 brioche buns, toasted, for serving
Optional Ingredients
- Cucumber ribbons, tzatziki, and pickled red onions, for topping
- French fries or other favorite sides, for serving
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|622
|Total Fat
|44.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|17.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|108.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|26.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.8 g
|Total Sugars
|4.2 g
|Sodium
|611.4 mg
|Protein
|27.8 g
How can I change up these lamb burgers?
If you're looking to add your own unique twist to these burgers, there are plenty of easy ways to customize the flavors to suit your taste or what you have on hand. While lamb offers a rich, bold flavor that pairs perfectly with the Mediterranean-inspired flavor profile in this recipe, you can easily swap it for ground beef, turkey, or chicken. Ground pork is another flavorful option, pairing well with the garlic, oregano, and mint. Use the grill instead of the stovetop for a smoky flavor that elevates the burger even further.
Instead of brioche buns, serve the burgers on warm pita bread, garlicky flatbread, or even lettuce wraps for a lighter touch. Leave the feta out of the mix and instead top the burger with whipped feta in the place of tzatziki, or swap the feta out altogether for crumbled goat cheese for a creamier, milder addition. Layer on fresh arugula, roasted red peppers, or grilled zucchini in the place of the cucumber ribbons and pickled onions, or top with ripe avocado and sliced tomato — it's your burger, so enjoy it your way.
What are some tips for the juiciest lamb burgers?
Achieving the juiciest lamb burgers is easier than it sounds — particularly when you're working with a recipe that builds in flavorful, moisture-boosting additions like this one. The briny feta, finely chopped onion, and herbed olive oil all play a role in keeping these patties as juicy as possible.
But you will want to keep a few key tips in mind when preparing lamb burgers, starting with mixing the meat and add-ins gently to combine. Overworking the lamb compresses the proteins, leading to tough burgers that shrink back instead of juicy, tender ones. The same goes for packing the patties too tightly while shaping — a light hand will ensure a more relaxed burger. It's also best to wait to season the patties with salt until just before cooking. Salting too far in advance will draw out moisture from the meat, leading to a dry texture.
Lamb burgers should be safely cooked to about 160 F, though pulling them from the heat at around 155 F will give carryover cooking the chance to bring them to temperature while they rest. And don't sleep on those fresh, flavorful toppings — while grabbing tzatziki, cucumber, and pickled red onions might seem like an extra, optional step, their cool, crisp freshness adds contrast that makes each bite feel even juicier and more satisfying.