The Juiciest Lamb Burger Recipe

Whether you're a longtime fan of lamb or you've never cooked with it before, these lamb burgers are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Not only are they easy to prepare — they're also incredibly juicy and packed with bold, balanced flavor. The ground lamb is mixed with crumbled feta, fresh herbs, garlic, and red onion, creating a savory base with a distinctive creamy, salty richness in every bite. The brined feta is tossed in after mixing the meat to keep it from breaking down too much — creating irresistible, tangy pockets of creamy cheese throughout while keeping the burgers super juicy.

Just before serving, the burgers are brushed with an herbed oil that adds an extra layer of moisture and freshness. The burger is topped with a generous spoonful of cooling tzatziki, crisp cucumber ribbons, and punchy pickled onions to take it all right over the top. It's served on a toasty, buttery brioche bun for an indulgent base that holds all these hearty ingredients together. While lamb dishes can sometimes feel heavy or gamey, these burgers are the perfect middle ground — rich and satisfying, while also vibrant and full of fresh Mediterranean flavors.