Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Recipe

Hummus, which has long been a Middle Eastern staple, has made a huge impact in America, where it has become one of the most common dips you can buy or make. Its appeal lies in the fact that it's made with simple and clean ingredients and can be used in hundreds of ways. It's also highly adaptable, and this spicy roasted red pepper version gives the hummus a smoky and slightly sweet flavor with the added kick of Calabrian chiles. Roasting the peppers from scratch instead of using jarred ones makes a vast difference, because the high heat caramelizes the natural sugars in the peppers and blisters the skin, so you're left with an intensely charred flavor that you can't get from a jar. The other standout technique I'm using here is to boil the chickpeas with baking soda, which softens the chickpeas and loosens their skins, helping to deliver a very smooth-textured hummus.

I love to use the hummus as a dip with raw vegetables, crackers, or pita chips, but that is just the beginning of tasty ways to serve it. My favorite way to use it is on a grilled vegetable sandwich with zucchini, eggplant, and peppers on toasted sourdough bread. It's also delicious as a wrap spread, a bagel topper with lettuce and red onion, or layered on burgers or veggie burgers. It makes a great creamy base layer for a grain bowl and can be stirred into warm pasta. The options are endless.