Sheet Pans Are The Answer To Organizing Your Mise En Place
Remember Rachael Ray's garbage bowl? It's a genius restaurant meal prep hack that the TV chef regularly wielded on her eponymous talk show. While Ray even began to sell large bowls specifically marketed for filling with countertop junk, it's the kitchenware you already have on hand that seamlessly works wonders for organizing your space. A basic baking tray can put in double duty next time you're getting dinner ready. Counters quickly collect clutter, especially when you're peeling, slicing, and simmering up an elaborate meal. A sheet pan is the solution to the scattered mise en place that keeps getting in your way.
Mise en place should make the cooking experience run smoothly, but if your mise en place is out of place, it kind of defeats the purpose. A small sheet pan is perfect for holding the mise en place you've accumulated before cooking. Simply, arrange ingredients in a spare pan to keep them contained and within reach.
Plan ahead for convenient cooking
In spite of the inspiration you might be getting from watching cooking competitions or from your favorite series about fine-dining drama, cooking doesn't have to be a chaotic experience. Mise en place refers to the recipe components – spices, chopped veggies, pre-portioned butter — that you've prepared before diving into a dish. The step prevents you from scrambling around the kitchen, reaching for measuring cups, searching for ingredients, washing produce, and haphazardly slicing and dicing, all while something is burning on the stovetop.
Mise en place is one of many simple steps that expedite the cooking process. Who doesn't want to get to their food faster? Cutting down on cook time starts before you even really begin cooking. Properly organize your pantry for easy access and streamline your equipment with simple kitchen gadget swaps to ensure you have good quality, multi-purpose tools at the ready. Plus, place meat on a sheet pan to work magic when you need to defrost in a pinch.