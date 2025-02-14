Sheet Pans Are The Answer To Organizing Your Mise En Place

Remember Rachael Ray's garbage bowl? It's a genius restaurant meal prep hack that the TV chef regularly wielded on her eponymous talk show. While Ray even began to sell large bowls specifically marketed for filling with countertop junk, it's the kitchenware you already have on hand that seamlessly works wonders for organizing your space. A basic baking tray can put in double duty next time you're getting dinner ready. Counters quickly collect clutter, especially when you're peeling, slicing, and simmering up an elaborate meal. A sheet pan is the solution to the scattered mise en place that keeps getting in your way.

Mise en place should make the cooking experience run smoothly, but if your mise en place is out of place, it kind of defeats the purpose. A small sheet pan is perfect for holding the mise en place you've accumulated before cooking. Simply, arrange ingredients in a spare pan to keep them contained and within reach.