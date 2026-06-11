Portobello Mushroom Burger Recipe
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Veggie burgers have their place in this world, but there's something about an umami-rich portobello mushroom burger that takes plant-based eating to a whole new level of deliciousness. This portobello mushroom burger recipe, brought to us by wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn, features a caramelized, balsamic-glazed portobello as the star of the show. It's meaty and rich without any actual meat, and so satisfying that even meat eaters might opt for it over a traditional beef burger. We pair the portobello with jammy caramelized onions, fresh lettuce and tomato, and an herby sauce made with basil, parsley, chives, and lemon. The result is a positively loaded mushroom burger that's incredibly hearty, rich, and satisfying.
Hahn is a big fan of cooking with mushrooms in general, but large portobellos especially offer room for creativity. "I love using portobello mushrooms as a meat substitute, especially for a burger replacement," she shares. The next time you want to swap veggie burgers into your routine, give this mushroom burger recipe a try instead for a delicious, umami-forward twist.
Gather the ingredients for portobello mushroom burgers
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up two large portobello mushrooms, garlic, butter or little gem lettuce, plum tomatoes, a yellow onion, fresh basil, parsley, chives, and lemon. When picking out the mushrooms, look for large caps as they will reduce in size after cooking, and you want them to fill the bun. They also don't have much of a shelf life, so be sure to use them within a few days of buying them. Grab some butter and plain yogurt from the dairy case, and some buns from the bakery area. Then check your condiment and spice cabinet for balsamic glaze, soy sauce, olive oil, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. You can make this recipe vegan by using dairy-free butter and yogurt.
Step 1: Make the marinade
In a small bowl, whisk together the balsamic glaze, soy sauce, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, garlic, smoked paprika, and black pepper.
Step 2: Brush the mushrooms with the marinade
Brush the portobello caps with the mixture on both sides. Save any leftover marinade for topping later.
Step 3: Cover and marinate the mushrooms
Cover and let sit at room temperature while you make the caramelized onions.
Step 4: Add butter to skillet
Make the caramelized onions: Add the butter to a large cast iron skillet over medium-low heat.
Step 5: Cook the onions
Add the onions and salt and cook, stirring occasionally, for 35-45 minutes, until deeply golden.
Step 6: Stir in brown sugar
Stir in the brown sugar and cook for 2 more minutes, then remove from pan and set aside.
Step 7: Add sauce ingredients to blender
Meanwhile, make the herby sauce: Add the sauce ingredients to a blender or food processor.
Step 8: Blend the sauce until smooth
Blend until smooth and creamy.
Step 9: Add oil to pan
To cook the mushrooms, add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the cast iron skillet and bring the heat to medium.
Step 10: Add mushrooms to skillet
Add the mushrooms to the skillet and cook for 4 minutes.
Step 11: Flip and sear mushrooms on the other side
Flip and sear for another 3 to 4 minutes, until tender throughout.
Step 12: Spread sauce on buns
Spread the herby yogurt sauce generously on both cut sides of each toasted bun.
Step 13: Layer on the mushrooms and toppings to serve
Layer each bun with a portobello cap, extra marinade if desired, lettuce, caramelized onions, and tomato. Serve immediately.
What to serve with portobello mushroom burgers
Portobello Mushroom Burger Recipe
This meat-free portobello mushroom burger recipe features a marinated and seared portobello mushroom "patty," caramelized onions, and bright herby sauce.
Ingredients
- For the mushroom burgers
- 3 tablespoons balsamic glaze
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 large portobello mushroom caps, stems and gills removed
- 2 brioche buns, split and toasted
- 4 leaves butter or little gem lettuce
- 2 plum tomatoes, sliced
- For the caramelized onions
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon brown sugar
- For the herby sauce
- 1 cup plain yogurt
- ¼ cup fresh basil leaves
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley
- 1 tablespoon fresh chives, roughly chopped
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- ½ teaspoon salt
Directions
- In a small bowl, whisk together the balsamic glaze, soy sauce, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, garlic, smoked paprika, and black pepper.
- Brush the portobello caps with the mixture on both sides. Save any leftover marinade for topping later.
- Cover and let sit at room temperature while you make the caramelized onions.
- Make the caramelized onions: Add the butter to a large cast iron skillet over medium-low heat.
- Add the onions and salt and cook, stirring occasionally, for 35-45 minutes, until deeply golden.
- Stir in the brown sugar and cook for 2 more minutes, then remove from pan and set aside.
- Meanwhile, make the herby sauce: Add the sauce ingredients to a blender or food processor.
- Blend until smooth and creamy.
- To cook the mushrooms, add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the cast iron skillet and bring the heat to medium.
- Add the mushrooms to the skillet and cook for 4 minutes.
- Flip and sear for another 3 to 4 minutes, until tender throughout.
- Spread the herby yogurt sauce generously on both cut sides of each toasted bun.
- Layer each bun with a portobello cap, extra marinade if desired, lettuce, caramelized onions, and tomato. Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|568
|Total Fat
|38.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|46.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|46.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.7 g
|Total Sugars
|19.5 g
|Sodium
|962.3 mg
|Protein
|12.0 g
What are tips when making the portobello burgers?
To make sure your portobello mushroom burgers come out perfectly, here are some helpful tips. Even though the mushroom gills are edible, it is a good idea to remove them. They have a slightly bitter flavor and they retain moisture, which will affect the ability to sear properly. An useful tool to use when scraping the gills is a grapefruit spoon, but any tool with a serrated edge will get the job done.
We are using balsamic glaze in the marinade because it is thick and will adhere to the mushrooms during marinating, and it's less acidic than straight vinegar (very acidic foods are a no-go for cooking in cast iron skillets). For these reasons, substituting straight balsamic vinegar is not recommended. When marinating the mushrooms, stick to an hour or less, as over-marinated mushrooms can become too watery. Make sure the pan is hot before placing in the mushrooms, and resist the urge to move them around in the pan. Leaving them undisturbed will result in a good sear.
For the caramelized onions, the key is slow cooking at a low temperature. If you use high heat, you won't get that golden caramelization. It will take the full time allotted for them to be ready, so don't cut it short.
What are other ways to use the herby sauce?
The herby sauce is super bright, refreshing, and delicious, and there's a good chance you'll have leftovers. To start, it works great as a vegetable dip. Try it with sliced carrots, celery, snap peas, and broccoli florets. You can also serve it with crackers or pita chips. The sauce can be used as a salad dressing. Combine it with crunchy romaine, sliced cucumbers, chopped scallions, and cherry tomatoes for a delightful and flavorful salad. If you're into grain bowls, the sauce will make a great accompaniment. Pour it over cooked farro, roasted vegetables, white beans, raw carrots, and cucumber for a hearty bowl.
Use the sauce as a layer on any type of sandwich or panini, like turkey and cheese or a Mediterranean veggie sandwich on toasted ciabatta bread. It works well as a topping for any type of protein. Whether it's grilled salmon, seared tofu, or broiled chicken, the sauce will enhance the flavors. It's also a great dipping sauce for falafel or chicken fingers.