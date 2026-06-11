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Veggie burgers have their place in this world, but there's something about an umami-rich portobello mushroom burger that takes plant-based eating to a whole new level of deliciousness. This portobello mushroom burger recipe, brought to us by wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn, features a caramelized, balsamic-glazed portobello as the star of the show. It's meaty and rich without any actual meat, and so satisfying that even meat eaters might opt for it over a traditional beef burger. We pair the portobello with jammy caramelized onions, fresh lettuce and tomato, and an herby sauce made with basil, parsley, chives, and lemon. The result is a positively loaded mushroom burger that's incredibly hearty, rich, and satisfying.

Hahn is a big fan of cooking with mushrooms in general, but large portobellos especially offer room for creativity. "I love using portobello mushrooms as a meat substitute, especially for a burger replacement," she shares. The next time you want to swap veggie burgers into your routine, give this mushroom burger recipe a try instead for a delicious, umami-forward twist.