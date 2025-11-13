Loaded Cheeseburger Quesadillas Recipe

You can't go wrong with a classic cheeseburger – but even a family favorite can use a little shake-up now and again. Cue cheeseburger quesadillas: a weeknight-friendly twist that captures everything you love about a juicy cheeseburger in the form of a crisp, cheesy quesadilla. With seasoned ground beef, gooey melted cheese, and tangy pickles tucked into golden tortillas, these quesadillas deliver all the flavor and satisfaction of the ultimate cheeseburger, with some satisfyingly crisp tortilla crunch rather than a soft bun.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "The best part of serving these quesadillas is that they're so fun to pair with a variety of toppings. Put out a load of options and let everyone assemble their own perfect bites." Think ripe avocado, sliced tomatoes, red onion, lettuce, and a drizzle of special sauce, along with any other add-ons you love (like bacon, caramelized onions, and more). They're quick to assemble, easy to customize, and total crowd-pleasers, whether you serve them as a game-day snack or weeknight dinner option.