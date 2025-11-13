Loaded Cheeseburger Quesadillas Recipe
You can't go wrong with a classic cheeseburger – but even a family favorite can use a little shake-up now and again. Cue cheeseburger quesadillas: a weeknight-friendly twist that captures everything you love about a juicy cheeseburger in the form of a crisp, cheesy quesadilla. With seasoned ground beef, gooey melted cheese, and tangy pickles tucked into golden tortillas, these quesadillas deliver all the flavor and satisfaction of the ultimate cheeseburger, with some satisfyingly crisp tortilla crunch rather than a soft bun.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "The best part of serving these quesadillas is that they're so fun to pair with a variety of toppings. Put out a load of options and let everyone assemble their own perfect bites." Think ripe avocado, sliced tomatoes, red onion, lettuce, and a drizzle of special sauce, along with any other add-ons you love (like bacon, caramelized onions, and more). They're quick to assemble, easy to customize, and total crowd-pleasers, whether you serve them as a game-day snack or weeknight dinner option.
Gather the ingredients for loaded cheeseburger quesadillas
The list of ingredients needed to prepare these quesadillas is short. Ground beef is the star of the show, seasoned simply with kosher salt, garlic powder, and ground black pepper for a meaty filling. Shredded Velveeta adds the perfect gooey, cheesy texture to the quesadillas, but feel free to swap for cheddar, Monterey Jack, or any other cheeses you love. 6-inch flour tortillas are the perfect base — sized for individual quesadilla portions for each person. You'll also need oil to brown the tortillas evenly.
From there, optional ketchup and mustard can be added to the beef for a nostalgic, cheeseburger touch, and pickle slices added in before finishing the quesadillas for a briny bite that cuts through the richness of the meat and cheese. Recommended toppings include tomatoes, sliced red onions, lettuce, avocado, and special sauce, but feel free to serve with other favorites, as desired.
Step 1: Preheat a skillet
Preheat a skillet over medium heat.
Step 2: Add the beef
Add the ground beef, salt, garlic powder, and pepper.
Step 3: Cook through
Cook, crumbling, until the beef is no longer pink.
Step 4: Drain the fat
Drain the excess fat.
Step 5: Add ketchup and mustard
Add the optional ketchup and mustard; mix to combine. Set aside.
Step 6: Heat the oil
Heat a skillet over medium-low heat with ½ teaspoon of oil.
Step 7: Add a tortilla
Add a tortilla to the pan.
Step 8: Top with beef, cheese, and pickles
Top with ⅓ of the beef, cheese, and pickles, if desired. Top with another tortilla.
Step 9: Cook until browned
Cook until browned on the bottom, then flip and heat on remaining side until crisp and the cheese is melted.
Step 10: Cut into quarters
Transfer to a cutting board and cut into quarters. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
Step 11: Serve with toppings
Serve immediately with additional pickle slices, tomatoes, sliced red onions, lettuce, avocado, and special sauce.
What can I serve with these quesadillas?
Loaded Cheeseburger Quesadillas Recipe
With everything you love about a classic cheeseburger in crispy, cheesy quesadilla form, this family-friendly recipe makes a perfect weeknight meal.
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 ½ teaspoons neutral oil, divided
- 6 (6-inch) flour tortillas
- 8 ounces shredded Velveeta (or cheddar) cheese
Optional Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon ketchup
- 2 teaspoons mustard
- Pickle slices
- Tomatoes, sliced red onions, lettuce, avocado, and special sauce, for serving
Directions
- Preheat a skillet over medium heat.
- Add the ground beef, salt, garlic powder, and pepper.
- Cook, crumbling, until the beef is no longer pink.
- Drain the excess fat.
- Add the optional ketchup and mustard; mix to combine. Set aside.
- Heat a skillet over medium-low heat with ½ teaspoon of oil.
- Add a tortilla to the pan.
- Top with ⅓ of the beef, cheese, and pickles, if desired. Top with another tortilla.
- Cook until browned on the bottom, then flip and heat on remaining side until crisp and the cheese is melted.
- Transfer to a cutting board and cut into quarters. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
- Serve immediately with additional pickle slices, tomatoes, sliced red onions, lettuce, avocado, and special sauce.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,002
|Total Fat
|65.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|27.1 g
|Trans Fat
|1.8 g
|Cholesterol
|182.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|51.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.4 g
|Total Sugars
|3.0 g
|Sodium
|1,321.0 mg
|Protein
|51.3 g
How can I change up cheeseburger quesadillas?
Whether you go classic or create your own unique twist, these cheeseburger quesadillas are endlessly customizable and perfect for adding a fun element to busy weeknight meals. Start with the tortillas: You can swap 6-inch flour tortillas for larger sizes for a more family-style option, or try whole-wheat, spinach, or tomato tortillas for added color and flavor. For a gluten-free option, corn tortillas will also work in this recipe.
The filling is just as flexible. Substitute the ground beef with ground turkey, chicken, or even a plant-based alternative like crumbled tofu, pinto beans, or black beans. When it comes to cheese, use your favorite, from pepper Jack, American, cheddar, or Swiss, to any other types you love. Serve with chipotle mayo, garlic aioli, or other tasty sauces, and top off the quesadillas with a range of toppings like crumbled bacon, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, or pickled jalapeños, along with all of the classics like lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.
Can I make these quesadillas ahead of time?
If you're looking to prepare parts of these quesadillas ahead to save time on a busy weeknight, you're in luck. Several steps of the recipe can be carefully prepped ahead, and the quesadillas can be assembled right before cooking and serving, so they're crisp and hot when you want them. To make them in advance, cook the beef filling and prep all of the toppings up to two days ahead. Store the cooled beef in an airtight container in the refrigerator, and the toppings in individual zip-top bags. Avoid slicing the avocado ahead because they can turn mushy and grey when exposed to the air. You can also assemble the quesadillas fully, if needed, without cooking them on the stovetop. Simply build the quesadillas by adding the meat, cheese, and pickle filling, top them off, and wrap them tightly until you're ready to cook them.
When you're ready to eat, let the assembled quesadillas stand at room temperature for 10-15 minutes, then heat them, covered, on the stovetop until the tortillas are browned on both sides and the filling is heated through. Leftover quesadillas can be wrapped and refrigerated for up to two days, or frozen for up to one month. Reheat the quesadilla in the oven or in a skillet before serving.