The Simple Mistake That Ruins Your Ground Turkey Dishes

One of the hardest parts of consistently cooking at home is figuring out what to actually make night after night. Even those who cook at a higher cadence than most, keep a personal recipe doc that stretches back years, and voraciously consume all manner of food media might still find themselves literally Googling "what do people actually eat for dinner." Once in a while, when the menu planning equivalent of writer's block settles in, ground turkey is often a shortcut out, bringing a bit of a different flavor to things like lettuce cups, chili, and meatloaf. You just need to — believe it or not — know how to buy it.

Ground turkey is typically pitched primarily as a leaner alternative to ground beef. But you still need to make sure you're buying a variety with some fat, or you'll sacrifice almost all flavor, while also flying dangerously close to dryness. Fat is tasty, moist, and essential to a successful dish. Just like you'd seek a certain blend for standard chuck patties (the best type of beef for juicier burgers is 20% fat to 80% lean), you'll need to calibrate your turkey for the avian equivalent, as well as for other minced poultry preparations. The higher the fat content printed on the package at the grocery store, the more juicy, flavor-saving dark meat has been incorporated in the ratio.