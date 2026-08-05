Over-the-Top BLT Dip Recipe

There's nothing quite like a freshly made BLT. Between that buttery toasted bread, the juicy garden tomatoes, ice cold lettuce, crisp bacon, and healthy slather of mayo, a good BLT manages to hit on distinct savory, rich, fresh, and even sweet flavor notes. It's always a fun challenge to translate favorite foods into new dishes, which was exactly my aim with this over-the-top BLT dip. This decadent dip features a creamy, brown butter-infused bacon base, warm cherry tomato compote, crispy bacon pieces, fresh arugula, and zesty chives. Chilled lettuce cups are the perfect vessels for cradling every decadent morsel, though you could even serve some small toasts on the side to finish off the deconstructed sandwich concept.

To make the most out of your over-the-top BLT dip, invest in high-quality ingredients wherever possible. Find the best bacon, the juiciest tomatoes, freshest lettuce, and premium base ingredients (like cream cheese and sour cream) to end up with a truly over-the-top, out-of-this-world dip. The presentation is eye-catching all on its own, but the rich, savory flavor of this BLT dip is what will keep your guests coming back for more.