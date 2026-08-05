Over-The-Top BLT Dip Recipe

By Julie Kinnaird  and Chowhound Staff
Over-the-top BLT dip in serving bowl with garnishes, lettuce cups, and toasts Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

There's nothing quite like a freshly made BLT. Between that buttery toasted bread, the juicy garden tomatoes, ice cold lettuce, crisp bacon, and healthy slather of mayo, a good BLT manages to hit on distinct savory, rich, fresh, and even sweet flavor notes. It's always a fun challenge to translate favorite foods into new dishes, which was exactly my aim with this over-the-top BLT dip. This decadent dip features a creamy, brown butter-infused bacon base, warm cherry tomato compote, crispy bacon pieces, fresh arugula, and zesty chives. Chilled lettuce cups are the perfect vessels for cradling every decadent morsel, though you could even serve some small toasts on the side to finish off the deconstructed sandwich concept.

To make the most out of your over-the-top BLT dip, invest in high-quality ingredients wherever possible. Find the best bacon, the juiciest tomatoes, freshest lettuce, and premium base ingredients (like cream cheese and sour cream) to end up with a truly over-the-top, out-of-this-world dip. The presentation is eye-catching all on its own, but the rich, savory flavor of this BLT dip is what will keep your guests coming back for more.

Gather the over-the-top BLT dip ingredients

Over-the-top BLT dip ingredients on countertop Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound
This over-the-top BLT dip relies on thick-cut smoked bacon for both its rendered fat and for the distinctive crispy bacon bite. After crisping up your bacon, you will use the fat along with regular unsalted butter to make brown butter. Other dip base ingredients include cream cheese, full-fat sour cream, Kewpie mayo (my preference for overall flavor and richness), a clove of garlic, smoked paprika, freshly cracked black pepper, and the crispy bacon pieces. 
For the "T" component, you'll need some ripe cherry tomatoes along with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, brown sugar, kosher salt, and black pepper. Baby arugula and fresh chives top off the dip, and you'll serve it with iceberg lettuce cups, making up the "L" part. You may also choose to serve the dip with toasted baguette slices or mini toasts to bring in more of a sandwich flavor profile.

Step 1: Begin prepping the lettuce

Removing damaged outer leaves from a head of iceberg lettuce Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Remove any damaged outer leaves from the lettuce head.

Step 2: Loosen the lettuce core

Striking a head of iceberg lettuce on a cutting board to loosen the core Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Hit the lettuce head core-side-down on a countertop to loosen the core.

Step 3: Remove the lettuce head core

Removing the core from a head of iceberg lettuce Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Remove the core and discard.

Step 4: Rinse the lettuce

Running cold water over a head of iceberg lettuce in a sink Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Run the lettuce under cold water to rinse and loosen the leaves.

Step 5: Separate the leaves

Separating iceberg lettuce leaves from the head Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Separate the leaves and shake off excess water.

Step 6: Cut the leaves into cups

Cutting iceberg lettuce leaves into cups Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Use scissors to cut the leaves into small cups.

Step 7: Wrap and chill the lettuce cups

Lettuce cups wrapped in plastic in refrigerator Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Wrap the lettuce cups in plastic and refrigerate until ready to use.

Step 8: Preheat the oven

Oven preheated to 400 F Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Step 9: Prep the tomatoes

Tossing halved cherry tomatoes with olive oil, vinegar, brown sugar, salt, and pepper in glass bowl Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

In a large bowl, toss the cherry tomatoes with the olive oil, vinegar, brown sugar, salt, and pepper.

Step 10: Roast the tomatoes

Marinated cherry tomato halves roasting in glass baking dish in oven Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Transfer the tomatoes to a lightly oiled baking dish and roast for 30 minutes, until soft and slightly browned. Set aside.

Step 11: Cook the bacon

Cooking diced bacon in skillet on stovetop Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

In a large skillet over medium-low heat, cook the bacon until crisp.

Step 12: Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon

Removing cooked bacon pieces from the rendered fat in a skillet using a slotted spoon Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Remove the bacon from the pan using a slotted spoon and set aside.

Step 13: Add the butter to the skillet

Butter and bacon fat in skillet on stovetop Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Add the butter to the bacon fat in the skillet.

Step 14: Brown the butter with the bacon fat

Bacon fat brown butter cooking in skillet on stovetop Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Cook and swirl the butter until it turns golden brown and smells nutty.

Step 15: Strain the bacon brown butter

Liquid bacon brown butter in glass jar on countertop Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Strain the bacon brown butter into a heat-proof container and cool until just warm (about 20 minutes).

Step 16: Beat together the dip base

Beaten cream cheese, sour cream, and mayo with seasonings in glass mixing bowl with hand mixer Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Add the cream cheese, sour cream, mayo, garlic, smoked paprika, and pepper to a mixing bowl and beat together until smooth.

Step 17: Drizzle in the bacon brown butter

Adding bacon brown butter to BLT dip base Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

With the mixer on low, slowly drizzle ⅓ cup of the warm bacon brown butter until smooth and fluffy.

Step 18: Fold in some of the crispy bacon

Folding crisp bacon pieces into BLT dip base Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Fold in all but ¼ cup of the crisp bacon pieces.

Step 19: Spread the dip base in a shallow bowl

Spreading creamy BLT dip base in a shallow bowl with a rubber spatula Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Spread the dip base in a shallow bowl.

Step 20: Spread the warm tomatoes over the dip base

Spreading warm roasted cherry tomatoes on top of BLT dip base in shallow bowl Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Spoon the warm tomatoes over the dip.

Step 21: Garnish the dip with arugula, chives, and bacon

Garnishing BLT dip with chopped arugula, chives, and crisp bacon pieces Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Top with the arugula, chives, and reserved bacon pieces.

Step 22: Serve the over-the-top BLT dip

Over-the-top BLT dip in serving dish Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Serve the over-the-top BLT dip with the lettuce cups and toasts, if desired.

Pairs well with over-the-top BLT dip

Over-the-Top BLT Dip Recipe

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This BLT dip recipe features a creamy, bacon-y, brown butter-infused base topped with marinated roasted tomatoes for a truly luxe, over-the-top experience.

Prep Time
50
minutes
Cook Time
45
minutes
servings
8
Servings
Over-the-top BLT dip in lettuce cups and on toast with serving dish in background
Total time: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the lettuce cups
  • 1 large head iceberg lettuce
  • For the roasted tomatoes
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
  • For the bacon dip
  • 8 strips thick-cut smoked bacon (about 12 ounces), diced
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • ½ cup full-fat sour cream
  • ¼ cup Kewpie mayo
  • 1 small clove garlic, finely minced
  • ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
  • ½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
  • ¾ cup fresh baby arugula, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh chives

Optional Ingredients

  • Toasted baguette slices or toast points, for serving

Directions

  1. Remove any damaged outer leaves from the lettuce head.
  2. Hit the lettuce head core-side-down on a countertop to loosen the core.
  3. Remove the core and discard.
  4. Run the lettuce under cold water to rinse and loosen the leaves.
  5. Separate the leaves and shake off excess water.
  6. Use scissors to cut the leaves into small cups. Save the lettuce trimmings for another use.
  7. Wrap the lettuce cups in plastic and refrigerate until ready to use.
  8. Preheat the oven to 400 F.
  9. In a large bowl, toss the cherry tomatoes with the olive oil, vinegar, brown sugar, salt, and pepper.
  10. Transfer the tomatoes to a lightly oiled baking dish and roast for 30 minutes, until soft and slightly browned. Set aside.
  11. In a large skillet over medium-low heat, cook the bacon until crisp.
  12. Remove the bacon from the pan using a slotted spoon and set aside.
  13. Add the butter to the bacon fat in the skillet.
  14. Cook and swirl the butter until it turns golden brown and smells nutty.
  15. Strain the bacon brown butter into a heat-proof container and cool until just warm (about 20 minutes).
  16. Add the cream cheese, sour cream, mayo, garlic, smoked paprika, and pepper to a mixing bowl and beat together until smooth.
  17. With the mixer on low, slowly drizzle ⅓ cup of the warm bacon brown butter until smooth and fluffy.
  18. Fold in all but ¼ cup of the crisp bacon pieces.
  19. Spread the dip base in a shallow bowl.
  20. Spoon the warm tomatoes over the dip.
  21. Top with the arugula, chives, and reserved bacon pieces.
  22. Serve the over-the-top BLT dip with the lettuce cups and toasts, if desired.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 411
Total Fat 38.7 g
Saturated Fat 15.4 g
Trans Fat 0.5 g
Cholesterol 75.6 mg
Total Carbohydrates 7.9 g
Dietary Fiber 1.8 g
Total Sugars 5.4 g
Sodium 526.7 mg
Protein 9.3 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
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What is the best way to serve this BLT dip?

Holding a lettuce cup filled with over-the-top BLT dip Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

I designed this over-the-top BLT dip to be served warm, mimicking the feel of a freshly made BLT with slightly smoldering bacon strips. The creamy base of the dip will come together perfectly if all of the ingredients are at room temperature, not chilled, before starting to mix. You'll want the brown butter, cream cheese, and mayo to emulsify when you make the dip base, so if your cream cheese or mayo is cold, you will have a curdled mixture when trying to mix in the warm brown butter. Keeping these ingredients warm also works well when it comes time to serve, as the slightly warm dip pairs especially well against the crisp, chilled lettuce cups.

If you prefer a chilled over-the-top BLT dip or anticipate having leftovers, there are a few considerations to observe. First, both the bacon fat and butter will solidify when chilled. To serve a chilled dip, consider switching out the butter for olive oil, which will help keep things smooth and pliable. Note that you will lose that delicious brown butter flavor if you take this route. If you have leftover dip or just don't want to give up the brown butter, allow your dip to sit out long enough to soften for dipping. 

What are some tips for making brown butter?

Close-up of over-the-top BLT dip in serving bowl Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Brown butter is one of those great culinary "secrets" that enhances everything from fish to baked goods to mashed potatoes. You can even prep brown butter ahead of time and keep it refrigerated or frozen, making it convenient for make-ahead purposes. The biggest trick with making your own brown butter is timing. If you don't cook it long enough, it won't have that distinctive nutty richness. Too long, and you will have burnt butter that sadly needs to be discarded. When making brown butter, remove all other distractions from your world and just focus on the pan. Watch for the butter to take on an amber shade, for tiny dark flecks (milk solids) to drop to the bottom of the pan, and wait for a toasted hazelnut aroma. Once you see and smell these elements, immediately transfer your fresh brown butter to a heat-safe container, which will prevent further cooking in the pan.

Between the bacon fat, cream cheese, and mayo, you may be wondering: Why is brown butter needed in this BLT dip? The brown butter is your over-the-top component, taking an otherwise tasty dip to new levels of luxurious texture and decadent flavor. The brown butter gives the bacon fat another dimension, and the combination blends seamlessly into your other ingredients for an almost mousse-like consistency. 

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