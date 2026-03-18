Ultimate Smash Burger Crunch Wrap Recipe

Several iconic fast foods collide in this "smash burger meets crunch wrap" recipe. I pulled culinary influence from the iconic Big Mac, complete with two smashed all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, and pickles. Instead of a sesame seed bun, the components are wrapped in a sesame seed-crusted flour tortilla. Providing the crunch? A crispy corn tostada that separates the layers in classic Taco Bell fashion.

There's something about McDonald's special sauce that stands out from the (very saucy) competition. That combination of flavors: tangy (ketchup), unctuous (mayonnaise), sweet (relish), and savory (onion) just work so well as a burger condiment. That flavor cohesion is why I picked "special sauce" for this wrapped-up recipe. My rationale being, "if it works on a bun, it should work with a tortilla too". Tested and tried, it works fabulously!

I tip my chef hat to the fine folks at Taco Bell for creating the Crunchwrap Supreme—what a masterpiece of culinary ingenuity. That toasted tortilla exterior concealing all that meaty, melty, crispy-crunchy goodness! It is a textural and structural marvel. And, once you get the hang of filling, folding, and toasting, crafting crunch wraps at home becomes really fun. If this is your first foray into crunch wrap craft, you're in luck. I find this configuration of ingredients (burger patties vs. crumbled ground beef, especially) to be easy to work with and less likely for ingredient fallout.