What Do Those Numbers On Ground Beef Packages Actually Mean?

When you're browsing the meat area at the grocery store, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by all the possibilities. Even the ground beef section — a meat that seems like it should be pretty simple — offers a plethora of options. One of the ways you can narrow down which option is the right fit for you is to check out the lean meat to fat ratio, often expressed as 90/10, 80/20, and so forth.

Generally, the first number in the ratio you see on a ground beef label indicates what percentage of the ground beef is lean, while the second number indicates what percentage of the ground beef is fat. For example, if you buy 80/20 ground beef, you're getting a blend of roughly 80% lean beef and 20% fat. Typically, the leaner the package of ground beef, the more you'll pay. It makes sense — while both a 93/7 and 70/30 package of ground beef may each weigh a pound, one offers you far more lean meat than the other. Some people tend to just look at the price of ground beef to choose which package to throw into their cart (we get it — it's hard to believe how much the cost of ground beef has changed over the years), while others tend to select ground beef based solely on leanness. Let's take a look at what you actually need to think about when choosing which type of ground beef you're going to bring home from the grocery store.