What Do Those Numbers On Ground Beef Packages Actually Mean?
When you're browsing the meat area at the grocery store, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by all the possibilities. Even the ground beef section — a meat that seems like it should be pretty simple — offers a plethora of options. One of the ways you can narrow down which option is the right fit for you is to check out the lean meat to fat ratio, often expressed as 90/10, 80/20, and so forth.
Generally, the first number in the ratio you see on a ground beef label indicates what percentage of the ground beef is lean, while the second number indicates what percentage of the ground beef is fat. For example, if you buy 80/20 ground beef, you're getting a blend of roughly 80% lean beef and 20% fat. Typically, the leaner the package of ground beef, the more you'll pay. It makes sense — while both a 93/7 and 70/30 package of ground beef may each weigh a pound, one offers you far more lean meat than the other. Some people tend to just look at the price of ground beef to choose which package to throw into their cart (we get it — it's hard to believe how much the cost of ground beef has changed over the years), while others tend to select ground beef based solely on leanness. Let's take a look at what you actually need to think about when choosing which type of ground beef you're going to bring home from the grocery store.
Choosing the right ground beef for your recipe
Now that you understand what ground beef ratios mean, it's time to put that knowledge to good use in the kitchen. Different recipes require different fat ratios. If you're trying a new recipe and it calls for a specific ratio, go ahead and stick to it — you can take note of the flavor and grease factors and note whether you'd prefer to make a switch the next time.
There's certainly a time to use cheaper, higher-fat ground beef and a time to splurge on a leaner option. For example, using low-fat meat is a common mistake tons of people make when cooking meatballs, which benefit from the richer flavor of higher-fat ratio. Similarly, for a burger, you'll want something like 80/20 ground beef. This creates the classic, juicy flavor that burgers are known for, adding a bit of moisture to the bun and creating a savory experience. Stuffed peppers and stuffed cabbage recipes can both benefit from ground beef with a higher-fat content. Use lower-fat ground beef (like 93/7 or 90/10) for recipes where the other ingredients add a ton of richness, like lasagna, casseroles, and Bolognese sauce. While fat can certainly pack flavor, it's not always the best option for every recipe. Taking the time to understand what lean meat-to-fat ratio makes the most sense for what you're cooking can help make your next ground beef creation a success.